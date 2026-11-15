📅 Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree – Natchez

Come kick off the Christmas season in downtown Natchez on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree.

A 34-foot tree stands in the center of Main Street, surrounded by family fun:

3:00–6:00 PM – Children’s rides and a petting zoo

– Children’s rides and a $10 armband per child for unlimited rides and petting zoo visits

for and petting zoo visits Santa and friends inside Home Bank , at Main & Commerce Streets

inside , at 6:00–6:15 PM – Performance by the Natchez-Adams County High School Concert Choir

– Performance by the 6:15–6:30 PM – Caroling around the tree

– Caroling around the tree 6:30 PM – Official tree lighting with pyrotechnics set to Christmas carols

Bring the kids, invite friends, and enjoy one of Natchez’s most magical holiday traditions in the heart of downtown.