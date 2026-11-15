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Natchez
📅 Natchez Christmas Tree Lighting & Family Fun on Nov. 28
5 days ago
📅 Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree – Natchez
Come kick off the Christmas season in downtown Natchez on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree.
A 34-foot tree stands in the center of Main Street, surrounded by family fun:
- 3:00–6:00 PM – Children’s rides and a petting zoo
- $10 armband per child for unlimited rides and petting zoo visits
- Santa and friends inside Home Bank, at Main & Commerce Streets
- 6:00–6:15 PM – Performance by the Natchez-Adams County High School Concert Choir
- 6:15–6:30 PM – Caroling around the tree
- 6:30 PM – Official tree lighting with pyrotechnics set to Christmas carols
Bring the kids, invite friends, and enjoy one of Natchez’s most magical holiday traditions in the heart of downtown.
More Info: Calendar • Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree
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