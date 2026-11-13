Natchez has some solid healthcare openings right now, especially if you like flexible hours and one‑on‑one patient care.

Employer: MERIT HEALTH NATCHEZ

MERIT HEALTH NATCHEZ Location: Natchez, MS

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the ER providing fast, patient-centered care with a team that focuses on growth, collaboration, and quality. Good fit if you’re an RN with MS or compact license, BLS, and want hands-on emergency experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Natchez, MS (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, very flexible

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment

Do 1-hour in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients—no ongoing caseload, just focused visits. Great if you’re an NP (FNP, AGNP, etc.) who wants flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, and CE support while making extra income.

Employer: A First Name Basis

Location: Natchez, MS area (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN, Weekends, Overnight

Pay: $11.00/hour

Provide in-home support to seniors and people with disabilities—help with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Good entry point into healthcare if you have a high school diploma, reliable transportation, and a kind, patient attitude.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Natchez will work with your schedule and experience level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.