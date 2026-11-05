📣 Natchez, MS Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Natchez has a nice mix of hands-on sales and leadership roles right now, from auto parts to hotel sales. If you like building relationships and driving revenue, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Natchez, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll grow commercial accounts, help manage team members with the GM, and use your strong automotive parts knowledge to keep customers happy and deliveries on time.

Employer: Desai Hotel Group, LLC

Location: Natchez, MS (Jackson-area portfolio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Lead sales strategy for multiple hotels, focusing on revenue growth, market share, and key account development. This is a high-level hospitality role with lots of travel, data-driven decision-making, and coaching of property sales teams.

Employer: Desai Hotel Group, LLC

Location: Natchez, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: $60,000 per year

Benefits: Employee discount

Lead sales for a growing hospitality company right here in Natchez. You’ll set annual sales plans, mentor a sales team, build corporate and group business, and partner with revenue and marketing to hit ambitious goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.