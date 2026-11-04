🍽️ Natchez Food Service Jobs – Multiple Front Desk & Kitchen Roles

Natchez has a nice mix of food and hospitality jobs right now, from hotel front desk to higher-paying kitchen work. If you like working with people (or food), there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Subway – 11161-0

Subway – 11161-0 Location: Natchez, MS

Type: OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary)

OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary) Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the restaurant day to day: lead the team, handle inventory and cash, keep the store clean, and support local marketing and special events. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant experience and want a hands-on leadership role with training and growth.

Employer: Subway (franchise location not named)

Subway (franchise location not named) Location: Natchez, MS

Type: OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary)

OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary) Salary: Not listed

Support the manager by scheduling and supervising 4–12 staff, helping with inventory, and making sure guests have a great experience. Ideal if you have restaurant background and want to step into management with training provided.

Employer: Subway – 11161-0

Subway – 11161-0 Location: Natchez, MS

Type: OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary)

OTHER (Full-time/Part-time options; day/evening/weekend shifts vary) Salary: Not listed

Lead a shift, train Sandwich Artists, handle basic paperwork, and keep food, equipment, and staff on track. Great for someone with 1+ year restaurant experience who wants to move up from crew to shift lead.

Employer: American Motel Management

Location: Natchez, MS (Days Inn Natchez)

(Days Inn Natchez) Type: PART-TIME , in person

, in person Salary: $10.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the hotel: check guests in and out, handle reservations, answer calls, and help with special requests. Good if you’re organized, can work flexible hours including weekends/holidays, and want hotel experience with a flexible schedule and free parking.

Employer: TKC Holdings, Inc. / Trinity Services Group

Location: Natchez, MS (on-site in a jail/correctional facility)

(on-site in a jail/correctional facility) Type: FULL-TIME

Salary: $21.50/hour + $0.25/hour extra with ServSafe® certification

Prepare and serve meals while supervising inmate labor or team members in the kitchen, following set menus and safety rules. This role stands out for its $21.50/hr pay, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement), paid training, and a $250 bonus for finishing the Rookie’s Fast Track Program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.