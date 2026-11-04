🏥 Natchez MS Healthcare: Multiple RN Med/Surg Openings

Natchez hospitals are busy and hiring, especially on the Med/Surg floors. If you’re an RN looking for steady work or a travel contract, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: MERIT HEALTH NATCHEZ

MERIT HEALTH NATCHEZ Location: Natchez, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Full-time staff RN role on a Med/Surg unit at the main community hospital. Strong benefits package with PTO, health insurance, 401(k), education assistance, and student loan support, plus lots of room for growth. Good fit if you want to plant roots locally and be part of a stable team.

Employer: Solomon Page (travel contract)

(travel contract) Location: Natchez, MS

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $1,736

Estimated Weekly Stipend: $1,016

Shift: 3x12 days

Travel Med/Surg contract in Natchez with a clear weekly pay and stipend listed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and ESOP stock ownership. Great if you want travel pay while staying in or near your hometown.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (partnering with CHS)

(partnering with CHS) Location: Merit Health Natchez – 54 Seargent Prentiss Dr, Natchez, MS 39120

Type: Full-time Travel (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Pay Range: $51.84 – $55.44 per hour

Category: Travel, Days

Travel Med/Surg role at Merit Health Natchez with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or a tax-free housing subsidy. Flexible assignment length and strong support for career growth across a big facility network.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a nurse friend in Natchez who might be looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.