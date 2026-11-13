The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office held its 5th Annual Cybersecurity Conference at the Morrelly Center in Bethpage, bringing together dozens of educators, IT leaders, and local officials. Experts from NCDA, the FBI, Microsoft, and the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services shared information on rising cybercrime trends, internet safety for families, and ways to keep AI tools separate from sensitive computer networks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nassau County District Attorney