The Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District, Friends of the Bay, and the Town of Oyster Bay have placed over 30,000 adult oysters into shellfish sanctuary areas in Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor, using surplus oysters from local growers. These oysters will spawn, create habitat for young shellfish, help improve water quality, and build reefs that can protect the coastline from waves, storm surge, erosion, and flooding.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District