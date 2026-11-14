⚠️ Public bid opening for county demolition/rebuild project

Nassau County will hold a public solicitation opening for NC26-016-RFP SHIP Demolition and Reconstruction Project #242EC-514.

Date: November 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place: Robert M. Foster Justice Center, 76347 Veterans Way, 2nd Floor, Ste 456, Yulee, FL 32097

The County’s Procurement Director will publicly open the bids at this meeting. No decisions will be made at this time.

The public is invited to attend and be heard.

If you need a disability accommodation, contact the County Manager’s Office at [email protected], 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, or call 904-530-6010 at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Hearing or voice impaired residents can use the Florida Relay Service at 711 or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).