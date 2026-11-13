🚨 Microsoft outage affecting Nassau County emails

Nassau County government is being affected by the global Microsoft services disruption. This includes email and other Microsoft applications.

If you emailed anyone in Nassau County government after about 11:00 AM on 11/12/2026, your message may not have been received yet.

Until services are restored:

Do not rely on email to reach County staff.

to reach County staff. Call the department’s published phone number instead, where available.

If you sent anything important by email during this time, plan to follow up by phone and/or re-send the email once systems are working again.