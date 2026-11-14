Nassau County Animal Services in Fernandina Beach is holding found stray animals for five business days before they may be put up for adoption, and owners who recognize their pet should call 904-530-6150 to start the reclaim process and show proof of ownership. Found animals can be viewed any time at Lost Pets, and in-person visits are at 86078 License Road, Fernandina Beach, FL, next to the DMV, during shelter hours: Tuesday, Thursday–Sunday 11 AM–4 PM, Wednesday 1 PM–6 PM, closed Mondays and holidays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nassau County Animal Services