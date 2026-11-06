Stray pets found on Geneva Lane in Hilliard

Stray animals found on Geneva Ln., Hilliard are now at Nassau County Animal Services, located at 86078 License Road, Fernandina Beach, FL, next to the DMV. If you think one of these animals is yours, call 904-530-6150 to start the reclaim process; proof of ownership is required, and strays not reclaimed within five business days may become eligible for adoption. Shelter hours are Tuesday, Thursday–Sunday: 11 AM–4 PM and Wednesday: 1 PM–6 PM, closed Mondays and holidays; found animals can be viewed any time at Lost Pets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nassau County Animal Services