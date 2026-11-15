Nashville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from arena concessions to global consulting. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products and shipments moving.

Employer: Reece USA

Reece USA Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help receive, stock, and load plumbing/HVAC materials, often using a forklift and lifting up to 75 lbs. Good fit if you have 4+ years warehouse experience and want a role where you can grow into leadership, CDL driver, or sales.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based bonuses)

You’ll handle daily warehouse operations for HVAC products: picking, scanning, loading/unloading, and inventory control. Great if you have 2–3 years warehouse experience, current forklift skills, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition help).

Employer: Delaware North Sportservice

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the warehouse team that keeps food and drinks flowing at Predators games and events. You’ll schedule and coach staff, manage inventory, and handle purchasing and reports. Ideal if you have 1–3 years food service plus inventory/logistics experience and like a fast-paced, event-driven setting.

(Also listed on Indeed: same role, same employer.)

Employer: HCA Healthcare – HealthTrust Supply Chain

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (incentive eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Lead purchasing across HCA’s supply chain divisions, managing a team and ensuring all purchase orders follow policy and controls. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years management experience in purchasing who wants big-system impact plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $103,900 – $148,400/year (plus potential sign-on and RSUs, per Amazon)

Act as the senior supply chain lead for strategic shipping accounts, from pre-sales through launch and ongoing performance. You’ll design solutions, run implementations, build dashboards, and work closely with product and field ops. Requires 5+ years supply chain and 5+ years program/project management with strong data skills.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Open to all U.S. locations (includes Nashville, TN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000/year (plus discretionary bonus)

Senior consulting role leading private equity portfolio projects in distribution, logistics, and network optimization. You’ll design and drive large transformations, often using tools like Llamasoft, and work directly with PE leadership. Best for someone with 10–15+ years combined consulting/industry in supply chain and strong client-facing skills.

Employer: Aston Carter

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, contract-to-hire, onsite

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00/hour

Office-based role handling import logistics and customs clearance for air, ocean, truck, and rail cargo. You’ll work with U.S. Customs, carriers, and agencies like FDA and EPA, manage documentation, and update customers. Good for detail-oriented folks with import/freight forwarding experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Office-based role handling for air, ocean, truck, and rail cargo. You’ll work with U.S. Customs, carriers, and agencies like FDA and EPA, manage documentation, and update customers. Good for detail-oriented folks with and strong Microsoft Office skills. Application deadline: Nov 20, 2026

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.