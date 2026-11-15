Nashville’s staying busy, and so is the work keeping our buildings, hotels, and landscapes in shape. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local maintenance and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: STI, LLC

STI, LLC Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This lead-level role covers a bit of everything: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, landscaping, and janitorial work. Good fit if you have 3+ years of skilled trades/building maintenance, a high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license, and want steady, varied work with some oversight responsibilities.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Madison, TN (Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$27/hour

This apartment community role focuses on work orders, make-readies, and property upkeep (inside and out) at a 384-unit, garden-style, lease-up property. Monday–Friday with rotating on-call, plus strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and ideal for techs with EPA Type I & II or Universal and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: LSI - Landscape Services Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35/hour (depending on experience)

Outdoor, physical work helping with tree trimming, removals, equipment operation, and site cleanup. Good for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license, strong stamina, and who doesn’t mind heat, cold, or heavy lifting; offers overtime, advancement, and full benefits.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hotel role doing general maintenance, room care, pool service, basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical checks, plus exterior upkeep. Best for someone who likes a guest-facing, team-focused environment and can handle lifting 25–50 lbs, varied shifts, and working with tools and machinery.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Old Hickory, TN (Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Healthcare facility housekeeping role doing daily cleaning, disinfecting, dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and trash removal to keep the building safe and welcoming for patients. High school diploma and healthcare experience are preferred, not required, and they emphasize customer service and a positive attitude.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.