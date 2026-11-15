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🚔 Nashville Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles With Weekends & Flex Hours
Nashville’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to private security. If you like helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.
Explosives Detection Canine (EDC) Handler – Short Term/On‑Call
- Employer: AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc.
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time / Per diem (on‑call)
- Pay: Up to $32.50/hour
Work mall security with your own trained Shepherd or Belgian Malinois, searching for explosives and working closely with clients and law enforcement. You’ll get a competitive hourly rate plus a monthly canine stipend and daily canine care pay while keeping your dog’s skills sharp through regular training.
Plant Operations Safety Coordinator
- Employer: TriStar Summit Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Hermitage, TN (Greater Nashville area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the hospital’s Safety Management Program to protect patients, staff, and visitors across the main campus and offsite properties. This role is great if you have hospital or facilities experience and want strong benefits, retirement plans, tuition and loan support, and paid time off with a major healthcare system.
Security Officer – Alarm Monitoring (Weekend)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time (Weekends only)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Sat & Sun, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Monitor alarm panels, manage front desk access, greet visitors, and respond to incidents for a professional site in Nashville. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, paid training, and access to extra shifts plus perks and a retirement savings plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety roles here tend to open doors to more opportunities.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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