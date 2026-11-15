Nashville’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to private security. If you like helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc.

AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc. Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time / Per diem (on‑call)

Pay: Up to $32.50/hour

Work mall security with your own trained Shepherd or Belgian Malinois, searching for explosives and working closely with clients and law enforcement. You’ll get a competitive hourly rate plus a monthly canine stipend and daily canine care pay while keeping your dog’s skills sharp through regular training.

Employer: TriStar Summit Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Hermitage, TN (Greater Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the hospital’s Safety Management Program to protect patients, staff, and visitors across the main campus and offsite properties. This role is great if you have hospital or facilities experience and want strong benefits, retirement plans, tuition and loan support, and paid time off with a major healthcare system.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (Weekends only)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Monitor alarm panels, manage front desk access, greet visitors, and respond to incidents for a professional site in Nashville. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, paid training, and access to extra shifts plus perks and a retirement savings plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety roles here tend to open doors to more opportunities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.