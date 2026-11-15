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Nashville
🏥 Nashville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $2.7K/Week
4 days ago
Nashville’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid hospital and clinic roles. If you’re in nursing, imaging, pharmacy, or therapy, there’s something here for you.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,430/week (8‑hr days)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–3p
- Pay: $2,430 per week
Day-shift cath lab contract with guaranteed hours, aggressive pay packages, day‑1 medical, 401(k), and daily/weekly pay options. Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want steady days in one lab.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,430/week (10‑hr days)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–5p
- Pay: $2,430 per week
Longer 10‑hour day shifts for techs who like compressed schedules. Same strong HCS 24/7 benefits and support, with a 13‑week local/travel contract and no new grads.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,703/week (10‑hr days)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8a–6p
- Pay: $2,703 per week
Higher weekly pay for experienced cath lab techs willing to work 10‑hour days. Includes day‑1 health benefits, tax‑free stipends (if eligible), and 24/7 clinical support.
Travel Pharmacy Technician – $1,434/week
- Employer: Jackson PharmacyPros
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–3:30p with weekends
- Pay: $1,434 per week
Support hospital pharmacists with med prep, stocking, and distribution while enjoying 100% paid housing available, weekly pay, and day‑1 medical and 401(k) match.
RN Case Manager (Home Health) – Up to ~$107K/year
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $71,677 – $107,516 annual total cash target
Home‑based RN role guiding patients through the care continuum with visits, education, and care coordination. Mix of per‑visit and hourly pay, plus full benefits, equity purchase options, and strong growth paths.
Medical-Surgical Graduate Nurse Resident
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, New Grad Residency
Build core med‑surg skills with preceptor support in a fast‑paced setting. Great fit for new grads wanting hands‑on experience with admissions, post‑op care, and advanced clinical tech.
New Graduate Registered Nurse (RN Residency)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Residency
Structured RN residency with simulation, classroom learning, and precepted shifts. Designed to help new RNs grow into confident bedside nurses using evidence‑based practice.
MRI Technologist – PRN
- Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time / PRN
PRN MRI role at a large HCA facility, performing a variety of imaging exams. Requires ARRT registration and BLS; comes with access to HCA’s broad benefits and education support (eligibility varies).
Pharmacy Operations Manager
- Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
Lead day‑to‑day pharmacy operations, staff development, and compliance at a major hospital. Best for hospital pharmacists with 4+ years’ experience and leadership skills.
Medical Assistant – Cardiology Clinic
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Centennial Heart
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights/weekends/holidays)
Clinic MA role with stable weekday hours, doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, and minor procedure support. Offers strong HCA benefits and tuition/loan assistance; MA certification required or to be obtained on a timeline.
Emergency Department Nurse
- Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
ED RN role for nurses with 1+ year RN experience, plus ACLS/BLS and crisis training within set timeframes. Comes with robust HCA benefits and clear advancement paths.
Clinical Care Partner III (RN/LCSW/LMSW/SLP)
- Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus
- Location: Nashville, TN (St. Thomas West)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p, On-site
Coordinate safe discharges and home‑based care, focusing on reducing readmissions and improving outcomes. Open to RN, LCSW, LMSW, or Speech Therapist with interest in care coordination.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,920/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Antioch, TN (near Nashville)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days
- Pay: $1,920 per week
Outpatient ortho PT contract seeing 12–14 patients/day with no floating to other clinics. Great for PTs with prior outpatient ortho experience who want a focused caseload.
PRN Activity Therapist
- Employer: Acadia Healthcare
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: PRN
Plan and lead therapeutic recreation (art, music, sports, relaxation, etc.) for behavioral health patients. Requires a Bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation or related field and relevant certification (like CTRS or expressive therapy).
Travel Radiologic Technologist – up to $2,063/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $1,872 – $2,063 per week
Hospital Rad Tech contract for ARRT‑registered techs with 1+ year experience. Includes day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and can often match you to a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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