Nashville’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid hospital and clinic roles. If you’re in nursing, imaging, pharmacy, or therapy, there’s something here for you.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–3p

Pay: $2,430 per week

Day-shift cath lab contract with guaranteed hours, aggressive pay packages, day‑1 medical, 401(k), and daily/weekly pay options. Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want steady days in one lab.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–5p

Pay: $2,430 per week

Longer 10‑hour day shifts for techs who like compressed schedules. Same strong HCS 24/7 benefits and support, with a 13‑week local/travel contract and no new grads.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8a–6p

Pay: $2,703 per week

Higher weekly pay for experienced cath lab techs willing to work 10‑hour days. Includes day‑1 health benefits, tax‑free stipends (if eligible), and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Jackson PharmacyPros

Jackson PharmacyPros Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7a–3:30p with weekends

Pay: $1,434 per week

Support hospital pharmacists with med prep, stocking, and distribution while enjoying 100% paid housing available, weekly pay, and day‑1 medical and 401(k) match.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $71,677 – $107,516 annual total cash target

Home‑based RN role guiding patients through the care continuum with visits, education, and care coordination. Mix of per‑visit and hourly pay, plus full benefits, equity purchase options, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, New Grad Residency

Build core med‑surg skills with preceptor support in a fast‑paced setting. Great fit for new grads wanting hands‑on experience with admissions, post‑op care, and advanced clinical tech.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Residency

Structured RN residency with simulation, classroom learning, and precepted shifts. Designed to help new RNs grow into confident bedside nurses using evidence‑based practice.

Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center

TriStar Centennial Medical Center Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time / PRN

PRN MRI role at a large HCA facility, performing a variety of imaging exams. Requires ARRT registration and BLS; comes with access to HCA’s broad benefits and education support (eligibility varies).

Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center

TriStar Centennial Medical Center Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead day‑to‑day pharmacy operations, staff development, and compliance at a major hospital. Best for hospital pharmacists with 4+ years’ experience and leadership skills.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Centennial Heart

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days (no nights/weekends/holidays)

Clinic MA role with stable weekday hours, doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, and minor procedure support. Offers strong HCA benefits and tuition/loan assistance; MA certification required or to be obtained on a timeline.

Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center

TriStar Centennial Medical Center Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

ED RN role for nurses with 1+ year RN experience, plus ACLS/BLS and crisis training within set timeframes. Comes with robust HCA benefits and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus

Ascension at Home together with Compassus Location: Nashville, TN (St. Thomas West)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p, On-site

Coordinate safe discharges and home‑based care, focusing on reducing readmissions and improving outcomes. Open to RN, LCSW, LMSW, or Speech Therapist with interest in care coordination.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Antioch, TN (near Nashville)

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days

Pay: $1,920 per week

Outpatient ortho PT contract seeing 12–14 patients/day with no floating to other clinics. Great for PTs with prior outpatient ortho experience who want a focused caseload.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Location: Nashville, TN

Type: PRN

Plan and lead therapeutic recreation (art, music, sports, relaxation, etc.) for behavioral health patients. Requires a Bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation or related field and relevant certification (like CTRS or expressive therapy).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

Pay: $1,872 – $2,063 per week

Hospital Rad Tech contract for ARRT‑registered techs with 1+ year experience. Includes day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and can often match you to a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.