Nashville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from food and uniforms to recycling and high‑tech cards. Here are several solid openings with different shifts, skill levels, and career paths.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Deadline: 12/21/2026

If you’re a senior manufacturing systems pro, this role leads complex iMOM, MES, SCADA, and ERP projects for refining and chemicals clients. Requires 10+ years experience and up to 50% travel, with a strong consulting-level pay range.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts to load/unload trucks, move product, and build pallets in a warehouse/plant setting. Comes with paid holidays from day one, quick-start benefits, and needs 3+ years forklift experience plus the ability to work overtime and weekends.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a recycling facility team, overseeing production, safety, shipping, and maintenance. Ideal if you have 5+ years manufacturing/production supervisory experience and are comfortable with safety rules, reporting, and scheduling.

Employer: CPI Card Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (entry-level production)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role in light manufacturing in a clean, temperature-controlled plant, processing and verifying card orders. Great if you want steady weekday hours, solid benefits, and are okay with standing, lifting up to 30 lbs, and cross-training in different areas.

Employer: CPI Card Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (entry-level production)

Salary: Not listed

Same duties as the earlier CPI role—order processing, quality checks, and machine/warehouse work—but on a later daytime/early evening shift. Good fit if you like a regular schedule but don’t want an early morning start.

Employer: Workwear Outfitters

Location: Whites Creek, TN (Nashville area)

Type: Full-time

Hours: 2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri (some overtime/Saturdays possible)

(some overtime/Saturdays possible) Salary: Not listed

Sewing-based production role making workwear garments; sewing experience is helpful but not required. Good for detail-oriented folks who prefer sitting work and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition help).

Employer: BB Nash

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on food manufacturing lead role, coordinating people, materials, and workflow on the floor. Best for someone with production or food manufacturing experience who wants to lead a team, handle documentation, and support safety and quality.

Employer: Vestis

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead folding and handling of linens and uniforms in an industrial laundry setting, making sure operators hit production and quality targets. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want to grow with a large, established company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Nashville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.