Nashville’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. From CDL pros to shop techs and delivery drivers, there are solid options whether you want OTR miles or to be home every night.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Walk dealer lots, inspect vehicles on-site, and log details on mileage, options, damage, and mechanical condition. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, like working independently, and enjoy being around cars all day.

Employer: AutoNation Mobile Service

Location: Nashville, TN (37211)

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (24/7 operation)

Full-time, Pay: $40.00/hour + benefits, 401(k) match, discounts

Support a cutting-edge autonomous vehicle depot, coordinating repairs, parts, and communication between techs and an AV partner. Ideal for experienced service advisors who want high hourly pay and to work with next‑gen vehicle tech.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Smyrna, TN (Greater Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work Monday–Friday on a modern fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, using advanced diagnostic tools and tech. Comes with overtime after 40 hours, OEM training, and strong benefits for techs who like complex mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic work.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Operate a front-end loader to move and load bulk materials, plus handle daily equipment checks and basic maintenance. Nice perks: paid holidays from day one, quick-start insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after a year.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, OTR

Full-time, OTR Pay: Avg $84,500–$94,640/year, top 10% up to $108,160/year; $0.65–$0.70/mile

Run no-touch freight OTR from the West Coast to the Midwest with 2,500–2,800 miles weekly and flexible home time (2 weeks out/2 days home). Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonuses.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Antioch, TN (Greater Nashville)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Full-time, OTR Pay: Avg $84,500–$94,640/year, top 10% up to $108,160/year; $0.65–$0.70/mile

Same strong OTR package as the Nashville posting, but listed for drivers based in Antioch. Good option if you want high earning potential, newer trucks, and no Northeast runs.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, local/regional

Full-time, local/regional Pay: $28.00/hour, weekly pay

Day-shift flatbed work Monday–Friday, home every day, hauling seed, construction materials, hay, and straw. Great if you want steady hours, benefits, and like hands-on load securement.

Employer: ProDrivers Automotive Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role)

Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role) Pay: $1,305–$1,500+ per week guaranteed (range up to $1,800/week noted)

Haul auto parts for Toyota and Subaru on practical routes within 300 miles, home every day with weekends mostly off. Includes paid orientation, holidays, vacation, and major medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Not listed (Hotshot carrier)

Not listed (Hotshot carrier) Location: Nashville, TN (on the road)

Type: Owner-operator/contract

Owner-operator/contract Pay: $800–$1,500 per day

Use your own pickup to pull company gooseneck trailers hauling vehicles and other freight, with full-time loads and dispatch support. Best for experienced hotshot or OTR drivers who already own a capable truck.

Employer: AOS Logistics LLC

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.25–$22.50/hour + overtime, benefits

Deliver packages in a company vehicle on 9–10 hour routes, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training. No CDL required, and they do not test for marijuana on the pre-employment drug screen.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to shops, handle returns, and help in-store when needed. Comes with PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—transportation roles in Nashville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.