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Nashville
🚌 Nashville Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
5 days ago
Nashville’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. From CDL pros to shop techs and delivery drivers, there are solid options whether you want OTR miles or to be home every night.
Vehicle Condition Inspector
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Walk dealer lots, inspect vehicles on-site, and log details on mileage, options, damage, and mechanical condition. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, like working independently, and enjoy being around cars all day.
Autonomous Vehicle Service Advisor – $40/hr
- Employer: AutoNation Mobile Service
- Location: Nashville, TN (37211)
- Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (24/7 operation)
- Pay: $40.00/hour + benefits, 401(k) match, discounts
Support a cutting-edge autonomous vehicle depot, coordinating repairs, parts, and communication between techs and an AV partner. Ideal for experienced service advisors who want high hourly pay and to work with next‑gen vehicle tech.
Heavy Equipment Shop Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Smyrna, TN (Greater Nashville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work Monday–Friday on a modern fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, using advanced diagnostic tools and tech. Comes with overtime after 40 hours, OEM training, and strong benefits for techs who like complex mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic work.
Loader Operator
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a front-end loader to move and load bulk materials, plus handle daily equipment checks and basic maintenance. Nice perks: paid holidays from day one, quick-start insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after a year.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – Avg $84.5K–$94.6K/Year
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: Avg $84,500–$94,640/year, top 10% up to $108,160/year; $0.65–$0.70/mile
Run no-touch freight OTR from the West Coast to the Midwest with 2,500–2,800 miles weekly and flexible home time (2 weeks out/2 days home). Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonuses.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – Avg $84.5K–$94.6K/Year
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Antioch, TN (Greater Nashville)
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: Avg $84,500–$94,640/year, top 10% up to $108,160/year; $0.65–$0.70/mile
Same strong OTR package as the Nashville posting, but listed for drivers based in Antioch. Good option if you want high earning potential, newer trucks, and no Northeast runs.
CDL A Flatbed Truck Driver – $28/hr, Home Daily
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, local/regional
- Pay: $28.00/hour, weekly pay
Day-shift flatbed work Monday–Friday, home every day, hauling seed, construction materials, hay, and straw. Great if you want steady hours, benefits, and like hands-on load securement.
Class A Truck Driver – No Touch Freight, Home Daily
- Employer: ProDrivers Automotive Group
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role)
- Pay: $1,305–$1,500+ per week guaranteed (range up to $1,800/week noted)
Haul auto parts for Toyota and Subaru on practical routes within 300 miles, home every day with weekends mostly off. Includes paid orientation, holidays, vacation, and major medical, dental, and vision.
Hotshot Owner Operator – $800–$1,500/Day
- Employer: Not listed (Hotshot carrier)
- Location: Nashville, TN (on the road)
- Type: Owner-operator/contract
- Pay: $800–$1,500 per day
Use your own pickup to pull company gooseneck trailers hauling vehicles and other freight, with full-time loads and dispatch support. Best for experienced hotshot or OTR drivers who already own a capable truck.
Delivery Driver – $22.25–$22.50/hr, No CDL Needed
- Employer: AOS Logistics LLC
- Location: Madison, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.25–$22.50/hour + overtime, benefits
Deliver packages in a company vehicle on 9–10 hour routes, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training. No CDL required, and they do not test for marijuana on the pre-employment drug screen.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Madison, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to shops, handle returns, and help in-store when needed. Comes with PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, and medical/dental/vision.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—transportation roles in Nashville tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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