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🏗️ Nashville Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
Nashville’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of infrastructure, water, and logistics work happening across the region. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Structural Engineering Intern
Employer: Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time internship (paid)
Salary: Not listed
Work with senior engineers on structural design for healthcare, education, commercial, and civic projects. Great fit if you’re a civil engineering student with a structural focus looking for Revit/AutoCAD and real project experience; housing allowance available if you don’t live near an SSR office.
Senior Process Innovation Engineer, Amazon Logistics
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $107,600 – $145,600/year
Lead design and rollout of next‑gen last‑mile delivery stations and logistics systems. This role owns big, complex engineering programs, from idea to pilot to network rollout, with up to 50% travel and heavy focus on automation, process design, and innovation.
Power, Standards, and Hardware Development Manager – One MHS
Employer: Amazon
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $143,500 – $194,100/year
High‑level technical leadership role for power systems and hardware across Amazon’s material handling network. You’ll set standards for 3‑phase power distribution, arc‑flash studies, and hardware like VFDs and sensors, while leading a team and traveling up to 30%.
Mechanical Pipe Preconstruction Manager
Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Estimate and plan mechanical piping scopes for heavy civil projects, including detailed takeoffs and cost development. Ideal if you have 3–10 years managing or estimating above/below‑grade pipe work and want a role focused on preconstruction strategy.
Field Technician, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE)
Employer: WSB
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time (field-based)
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on field role using GPR, locators, GPS, and vacuum excavation to find and document underground utilities. Good for early‑career folks who like outdoor work, travel to job sites, and supporting design teams while building utility and safety expertise.
Project Manager – Geotechnical Engineering
Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead geotechnical projects from analysis and design through construction, managing staff and client relationships. Best for a PE with 8+ years of geotech experience who wants project ownership, mentoring responsibilities, and business development.
Senior BAS Programmer / Building Automation Engineer
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a BAS contractor)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year
Own building automation projects from programming through commissioning, with a company truck, tools, and strong benefits. Great if you know HVAC, DDC controls, BACnet/IP, and BAS platforms and want a senior technical role with growth into leadership.
Water/Wastewater EIT
Employer: HMB Professional Engineers, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year
Entry‑level water resources EIT role working on drinking water and sewer collection systems. Perfect for a recent civil grad (or up to 4 years’ experience) with or near EIT status who wants design, modeling, and field exposure plus flexible/hybrid options.
Chief Systems Architect – Power Products
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Total Pay Range (US): $168,800 – $253,200/year (base + incentives)
Senior architecture role owning solid state transformer–based power systems for data centers and utilities in North America. Suited for someone with 15+ years in complex MV/DC power systems who wants to set technical direction, standards, and validation strategy.
Water Resources Engineer (EIT)
Employer: OHM Advisors
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support municipal water, sewer, stormwater, and roadway projects from design through construction. Good match if you’re an EIT with 3–5 years of civil experience and want strong mentoring, profit sharing, and a people‑focused firm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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