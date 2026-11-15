Nashville’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of infrastructure, water, and logistics work happening across the region. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time internship (paid)

Salary: Not listed

Work with senior engineers on structural design for healthcare, education, commercial, and civic projects. Great fit if you’re a civil engineering student with a structural focus looking for Revit/AutoCAD and real project experience; housing allowance available if you don’t live near an SSR office.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $107,600 – $145,600/year

Lead design and rollout of next‑gen last‑mile delivery stations and logistics systems. This role owns big, complex engineering programs, from idea to pilot to network rollout, with up to 50% travel and heavy focus on automation, process design, and innovation.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $143,500 – $194,100/year

High‑level technical leadership role for power systems and hardware across Amazon’s material handling network. You’ll set standards for 3‑phase power distribution, arc‑flash studies, and hardware like VFDs and sensors, while leading a team and traveling up to 30%.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Estimate and plan mechanical piping scopes for heavy civil projects, including detailed takeoffs and cost development. Ideal if you have 3–10 years managing or estimating above/below‑grade pipe work and want a role focused on preconstruction strategy.

Employer: WSB

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on field role using GPR, locators, GPS, and vacuum excavation to find and document underground utilities. Good for early‑career folks who like outdoor work, travel to job sites, and supporting design teams while building utility and safety expertise.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead geotechnical projects from analysis and design through construction, managing staff and client relationships. Best for a PE with 8+ years of geotech experience who wants project ownership, mentoring responsibilities, and business development.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a BAS contractor)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year

Own building automation projects from programming through commissioning, with a company truck, tools, and strong benefits. Great if you know HVAC, DDC controls, BACnet/IP, and BAS platforms and want a senior technical role with growth into leadership.

Employer: HMB Professional Engineers, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year

Entry‑level water resources EIT role working on drinking water and sewer collection systems. Perfect for a recent civil grad (or up to 4 years’ experience) with or near EIT status who wants design, modeling, and field exposure plus flexible/hybrid options.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Total Pay Range (US): $168,800 – $253,200/year (base + incentives)

Senior architecture role owning solid state transformer–based power systems for data centers and utilities in North America. Suited for someone with 15+ years in complex MV/DC power systems who wants to set technical direction, standards, and validation strategy.

Employer: OHM Advisors

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support municipal water, sewer, stormwater, and roadway projects from design through construction. Good match if you’re an EIT with 3–5 years of civil experience and want strong mentoring, profit sharing, and a people‑focused firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.