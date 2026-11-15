Nashville’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles with big-name employers and strong pay. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and optimize secure, scalable Azure environments using Terraform/Bicep, CI/CD, and Entra ID. Senior, hands-on role for someone deep in Azure infra, automation, and DevOps.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: CA range listed $165,395 – $337,295 (other cities via KPMG link)

Lead enterprise data lifecycle, retention, and defensible deletion programs, especially for financial services clients. Heavy mix of information governance, privacy, and cybersecurity.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: CA range listed $114,095 – $268,180 (other cities via KPMG link)

Own Okta implementations and Microsoft Entra ID for SSO, MFA, lifecycle, and Conditional Access. Great fit if you’re an IAM engineer ready to step into a lead/manager role.

Employer: N2P Systems

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

10+ years in C#/.NET Core + React plus hands-on GenAI/LLM integration (Azure OpenAI/OpenAI APIs). Contract role building enterprise apps with embedded AI features.

Employer: CereCore

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract (6 months, likely to extend/convert)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) architect role in healthcare. About half architecture/review, half Python coding to modernize REST APIs and expose them safely to AI tools.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (national ranges vary by location)

Build large-scale Spark/Databricks pipelines on Azure/AWS, supporting analytics and data science. Strong benefits and education perks, plus a focus on production-grade data platforms.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Forward-deployed engineer role building GenAI + Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) solutions directly with clients. Good for early-career engineers with real LLM delivery experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Nashville, TN (plus many other cities)

(plus many other cities) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US offices): $57,400 – $104,100

Entry-to-mid level HR/talent data role using Excel, SQL, and Alteryx to support EEO and employment compliance analytics. Great fit if you’re early in a data career and like structured work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Senior consulting role designing agentic AI solutions for complex product and supply chain portfolios. Ideal for someone with 10+ years consulting and 3+ years in agentic AI.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,600 – $234,600

Lead design and operation of hyperscale distributed systems and data-plane services. Deep Linux, networking, and large-scale infra experience required.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting data engineer role focused on healthcare data platforms (claims, payments, eligibility) across Teradata/MySQL/Oracle/SSIS. Especially strong fit if you know Cigna Medicare data.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,600 – $162,800

Hands-on vulnerability and patch management role using tools like BigFix, Tenable, Qualys, and scripting. Includes exposure to AI-related attack surface and CTEM programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead Oracle Cloud Financials implementations and finance process transformation. Great for Oracle functional consultants ready to manage full workstreams and client exec relationships.

Employer: Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $200,000 – $222,000

Own global Infrastructure-as-Code strategy (Terraform, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Kubernetes) for a major entertainment brand. High-visibility role setting standards for CI/CD and cloud automation.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $210,900

Manager/Senior Manager leading D365 Finance & Operations implementations, especially finance and fixed assets. Strong mix of ERP, accounting, and client-facing project leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $147,600

Lead people analytics reporting and dashboards (Tableau, SQL, Excel) for Talent leadership. Good for someone who loves turning HR data into clear stories and exec-ready visuals.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage teams redesigning software/ALM lifecycles with AI assistance, integrating with ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Great if you sit at the intersection of software engineering, DevOps, and process design.

Employer: PwC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior Manager leading healthcare AI/GenAI solutions (RAG, agentic workflows, Azure/AWS/GCP) for health systems. Ideal for someone with deep health data science and hospital/health system experience.

Employer: Kroll

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $150,000

Own endpoint management with MECM/SCCM, Intune, Autopilot, and PowerShell. Focus on modern workplace, co-management, and Windows 11 at enterprise scale.

Employer: Southern Orthodontic Partners

Location: Nashville, TN (travel ~25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Multi-site network + VoIP role across dental practices using Cisco Meraki and Ubiquiti UniFi. You’ll own LAN/WAN/Wi-Fi, imaging device connectivity, and phone systems across growing clinics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or flexible levels on the company site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.