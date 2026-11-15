Nashville keeps adding people and programs, so community-focused jobs are popping up all over. Here are a few solid options if you like helping families and building local connections.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, one-evening booking (Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM )

(Sunday, December 13, 2026, ) Salary: Not listed

This job is all about caring for one 2-year-old girl—playtime, dinner, bath, and bedtime by 6:30 PM. No pets, no driving, and a clear schedule make this a good fit if you’re experienced with toddlers and want a calm, focused evening shift.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, one-evening booking (Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11:45 PM – 4:15 AM )

(Saturday, November 14, 2026, ) Salary: Not listed

Watch a 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy for a late-night shift with light duties—bedtime around 8 PM, then supervising movies and play. No driving, feeding, or baths; there are two hypoallergenic cats in the home.

Employer: The E. W. Scripps Company (NewsChannel 5)

Location: Nashville, TN (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Priority deadline: November 18, 2026

Lead community engagement for NewsChannel 5, connecting the station with civic groups, nonprofits, schools, and local leaders. This role suits someone with 7+ years in community work, journalism, or public affairs who enjoys strategy, events, and being out in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.