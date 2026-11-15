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🍽️ Nashville Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $120K
Nashville’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from campus dining to arenas and boutique chocolate. Here are several solid openings around town (and nearby) worth a look.
General Manager in Training – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)
- Location: Hermitage, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a management track with structured training while you learn to run a busy pizza shop. Good fit if you’ve got at least a year of management experience and want a clear path to General Manager.
Kitchen Manager – Meridian Street Cafe
- Employer: Meridian Street Cafe
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a local favorite’s kitchen, oversee prep, inventory, and food safety, and mentor a small team. Great for someone with 1+ year in a kitchen leadership role who wants to grow in a community spot.
Little Rey General Manager – Up to $120K + Bonus
- Employer: Rocket Farm Restaurants
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$120,000/yr DOE + quarterly bonus
Run a high-energy Northern Mexican–inspired concept with strong benefits, PTO, and leadership development. Ideal for someone with 10+ years progressive restaurant experience and a track record in senior management.
Seasonal Team Member – Krispy Kreme
- Employer: Krispy Kreme
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role with weekly pay where you’ll serve guests, run the register, and keep the shop stocked and clean. No experience needed—just open availability and a willingness to work in a fast-paced, fun environment.
Night Auditor – Sheraton Grand Nashville
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role (about 11 PM–7 AM) balancing the books, checking in guests, and keeping the property secure. Comes with benefits like Daily Pay, medical, PTO, 401(k) and perks like free parking and meals.
Culinary Supervisor – Bridgestone Arena
- Employer: Delaware North
- Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22–$24/hour
Lead a culinary team on game and event days, overseeing prep, quality, and kitchen organization. Great for experienced line cooks (2+ years with some supervisory experience) who want flexible, event-based work.
Senior Director, Campus Dining – Vanderbilt University
- Employer: Vanderbilt University
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Executive-level role leading a $47M, 20-location campus dining operation serving 2.5M+ meals/year. Best for seasoned hospitality leaders with large-team, union, and complex budget experience.
Director of Front Office – Loews Hotels
- Employer: Loews Hotels & Co
- Location: Nashville, TN (West End)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee front desk, concierge, and guest services at a renovated luxury hotel with strong benefits, free parking, and meals. Requires 4+ years hotel guest service and 2+ years front office leadership.
Server – The Sicilian Butcher
- Employer: The Sicilian Butcher
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Not listed
- Pay: Estimated $18–$30/hour (wage + tips)
Serve in a modern Sicilian concept known for scratch-made pastas and meatballs. Good for experienced servers who like high-volume, guest-focused service and want room to grow.
Chocolatier – Poppy & Peep
- Employer: Poppy & Peep
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (with growth potential)
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Hands-on production role tempering chocolate, hand-painting bonbons, and crafting confections. Perfect for pastry/chocolate pros with real production experience and a strong eye for detail.
Crew – AMC Theatres
- Employer: AMC Theatres
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13–$13.50/hour
Flexible, entry-level job where you rotate between concessions, ushering, and box office—and get free movies plus snack discounts. Open to ages 14+, great first job or side gig.
Bartender – 14TENN Events
- Employer: 14TENN
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Event-based
- Salary: Hourly + gratuities and overtime eligible (rate not listed)
Event bartending role handling setup to breakdown at weddings and parties—must be able to work New Year’s Eve. Best for bartenders with 2+ years experience and current alcohol service certification.
Dietary Aide – Hospital Food Service
- Employer: Clean 2 The KORE LLC (contract for a Nashville hospital)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, contract (potential to go permanent)
- Pay: $16/hour
Support a hospital kitchen with cleaning, basic food prep, and delivering food and supplies to patients and staff. Two shifts available with every other weekend; good entry into healthcare food service.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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