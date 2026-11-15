Nashville’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now, from campus dining to arenas and boutique chocolate. Here are several solid openings around town (and nearby) worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: Hermitage, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a management track with structured training while you learn to run a busy pizza shop. Good fit if you’ve got at least a year of management experience and want a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Meridian Street Cafe

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Lead a local favorite’s kitchen, oversee prep, inventory, and food safety, and mentor a small team. Great for someone with 1+ year in a kitchen leadership role who wants to grow in a community spot.

Employer: Rocket Farm Restaurants

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$120,000/yr DOE + quarterly bonus

Run a high-energy Northern Mexican–inspired concept with strong benefits, PTO, and leadership development. Ideal for someone with 10+ years progressive restaurant experience and a track record in senior management.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with weekly pay where you’ll serve guests, run the register, and keep the shop stocked and clean. No experience needed—just open availability and a willingness to work in a fast-paced, fun environment.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role (about 11 PM–7 AM) balancing the books, checking in guests, and keeping the property secure. Comes with benefits like Daily Pay, medical, PTO, 401(k) and perks like free parking and meals.

Employer: Delaware North

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Lead a culinary team on game and event days, overseeing prep, quality, and kitchen organization. Great for experienced line cooks (2+ years with some supervisory experience) who want flexible, event-based work.

Employer: Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading a $47M, 20-location campus dining operation serving 2.5M+ meals/year. Best for seasoned hospitality leaders with large-team, union, and complex budget experience.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co

Location: Nashville, TN (West End)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee front desk, concierge, and guest services at a renovated luxury hotel with strong benefits, free parking, and meals. Requires 4+ years hotel guest service and 2+ years front office leadership.

Employer: The Sicilian Butcher

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Estimated $18–$30/hour (wage + tips)

Serve in a modern Sicilian concept known for scratch-made pastas and meatballs. Good for experienced servers who like high-volume, guest-focused service and want room to grow.

Employer: Poppy & Peep

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal (with growth potential)

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Hands-on production role tempering chocolate, hand-painting bonbons, and crafting confections. Perfect for pastry/chocolate pros with real production experience and a strong eye for detail.

Employer: AMC Theatres

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13–$13.50/hour

Flexible, entry-level job where you rotate between concessions, ushering, and box office—and get free movies plus snack discounts. Open to ages 14+, great first job or side gig.

Employer: 14TENN

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Event-based

Event-based Salary: Hourly + gratuities and overtime eligible (rate not listed)

Event bartending role handling setup to breakdown at weddings and parties—must be able to work New Year’s Eve. Best for bartenders with 2+ years experience and current alcohol service certification.

Employer: Clean 2 The KORE LLC (contract for a Nashville hospital)

(contract for a Nashville hospital) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, contract (potential to go permanent)

Pay: $16/hour

Support a hospital kitchen with cleaning, basic food prep, and delivering food and supplies to patients and staff. Two shifts available with every other weekend; good entry into healthcare food service.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.