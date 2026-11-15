Nashville has a steady flow of admin and clerical roles right now, from state contracts to healthcare front desks. Good mix of entry-level data work and higher-responsibility assistant jobs.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role digs into office workflows for restoration franchises, then fixes what’s not working. Good fit if you like process improvement, documentation, and coordinating across multiple teams.

Employer: STI

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support contracts and budgets for Early Childhood programs: track invoices, build Excel spreadsheets, prep and monitor contracts and amendments. Great if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with numbers and paperwork.

Employer: STI

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles medical service bills for eligible clients, including eligibility checks, data entry, and denial follow-up. Good for someone who likes structured tasks, tracking spreadsheets, and healthcare-related admin.

Employer: STI, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (Great Circle Rd)

Type: Full-time (project through June 30, 2025)

Salary: Not listed

Help TennCare HR move from paper to digital files: audit, reorganize, and enter employee data into a new system. Ideal if you’re organized, confidential, and like heads-down computer work.

Employer: STI, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 12+ month assignment

Salary: Not listed

Supports an executive with correspondence, meetings, travel, and acting as a liaison with state offices and agencies. Good match if you have a degree or solid experience and enjoy higher-level admin and supervising staff.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time / PRN (as needed), weekdays, days

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role in a cardiac MRI setting: check patients in and out, schedule visits, handle insurance updates, and coordinate with other services. Great if you want flexible hours and like patient-facing work in a hospital system.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Vanderbilt Imaging Services

Location: Nashville, TN (One Hundred Oaks)

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face patients see in outpatient radiology: greeting, phones, check-in/out, insurance and payments, and keeping patient flow smooth. Good for strong communicators who like a busy front-desk environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.