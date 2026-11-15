undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nashville
🚧 Nashville construction hiring now: multiple skilled trade roles
4 days ago
Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid construction and field roles hiring around Nashville, TN right now.
Residential Plumber
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle residential service and repair work—leaks, clogs, water heaters, and fixtures—with some light commercial jobs. Good fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, writing estimates, and keeping customers happy.
Estimator (Traffic Control)
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Support the construction team by building detailed cost estimates for traffic control projects. You’ll read plans, price labor and materials, and help prepare bids while tracking scope changes.
Electrical Installation Leader – Power Distribution & Infrastructure
- Employer: Amazon (OneMHS)
- Location: Nashville, TN (travel across North America, up to 50%+)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Nashville): $82,600 – $123,900 per year
Lead field crews installing industrial power distribution for Amazon fulfillment centers—conduit, cable tray, 480V feeders, grounding, and panel work. Ideal for someone with 5+ years industrial electrical install experience and a background supervising crews.
Sr Estimator (Healthcare/Commercial GC)
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a long-standing GC)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 per year
Senior-level estimating role on healthcare and commercial projects. You’ll handle detailed takeoffs, pricing, and bid work, and partner closely with project managers to keep jobs on budget.
Hydrovac Operator
- Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30.00/hour and up, based on experience
Operate hydrovac trucks for safe, precise excavation around utilities and infrastructure. Good for operators who like field work, care about safety, and want room for pay growth and advancement.
Home Improvement Installation Technician
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install and service residential mechanical, electrical, and plumbing-related systems. Hands-on role using power tools, reading plans, and documenting work, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and customer service.
Superintendent – Nashville, TN
- Employer: Messer Construction Co.
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead field operations on complex commercial projects, driving safety, schedule, quality, and cost control. Best for superintendents with 5+ years commercial experience and comfort with LEAN planning and modern construction tech.
Commercial Roofer / Laborer
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on commercial roof installs, tear-offs, and repairs across industrial and institutional sites. Training is available, with a path to lead and foreman roles for reliable crew members.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.