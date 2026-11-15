Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid construction and field roles hiring around Nashville, TN right now.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle residential service and repair work—leaks, clogs, water heaters, and fixtures—with some light commercial jobs. Good fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, writing estimates, and keeping customers happy.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support the construction team by building detailed cost estimates for traffic control projects. You’ll read plans, price labor and materials, and help prepare bids while tracking scope changes.

Employer: Amazon (OneMHS)

(OneMHS) Location: Nashville, TN (travel across North America, up to 50%+)

(travel across North America, up to 50%+) Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $82,600 – $123,900 per year

Lead field crews installing industrial power distribution for Amazon fulfillment centers—conduit, cable tray, 480V feeders, grounding, and panel work. Ideal for someone with 5+ years industrial electrical install experience and a background supervising crews.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a long-standing GC)

(recruiting for a long-standing GC) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 per year

Senior-level estimating role on healthcare and commercial projects. You’ll handle detailed takeoffs, pricing, and bid work, and partner closely with project managers to keep jobs on budget.

Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00/hour and up, based on experience

Operate hydrovac trucks for safe, precise excavation around utilities and infrastructure. Good for operators who like field work, care about safety, and want room for pay growth and advancement.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and service residential mechanical, electrical, and plumbing-related systems. Hands-on role using power tools, reading plans, and documenting work, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and customer service.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on complex commercial projects, driving safety, schedule, quality, and cost control. Best for superintendents with 5+ years commercial experience and comfort with LEAN planning and modern construction tech.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on commercial roof installs, tear-offs, and repairs across industrial and institutional sites. Training is available, with a path to lead and foreman roles for reliable crew members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.