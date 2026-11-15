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💰 Nashville Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Nashville’s finance scene is buzzing right now—great mix of corporate, consulting, and mission‑driven roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a lane here for you, from early leadership to senior management.
Wealth Advisor
- Employer: CyberCoders (independent financial services firm)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CFP‑level role focused on comprehensive financial planning for individuals and families. You get qualified leads, planning, investment, and ops support, so you can spend most of your time on client relationships and advice instead of prospecting and paperwork.
Night Auditor
- Employer: Chartwell Hospitality – Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown
- Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time (Fri & Sat overnights)
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight front‑desk + hotel audit role in a new lifestyle hotel just off Broadway. Good fit if you like quiet hours, guest service, and balancing the books while tapping into hotel/travel discounts, 401(k) match, PTO, and other perks.
North America Payroll Manager (Nashville, TN)
- Employer: Philips (global health technology company)
- Location: Nashville, TN – office role, 3+ days onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000–$148,000 base + bonus eligible
Lead end‑to‑end payroll for US & Canada, managing a team (8+), Workday time tracking, and ADP payroll. Great for a Certified Payroll Professional who wants leadership, process improvement, and strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) up to 7% match, HSA, stock purchase, education reimbursement).
Manager, SAP Implementation – Tax Technology Consulting
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,175–$237,375 + potential annual incentive
Manager role in Tax Technology Consulting, leading SAP and indirect tax engine implementations for large clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years SAP tax solution experience, a relevant accreditation (CPA, EA, PMP, etc.), and are open to up to 50% travel.
Tax Manager
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a top national firm)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$170,000
Public accounting Tax Manager role with a national firm that emphasizes work‑life balance. You’ll oversee tax compliance and planning, review returns, manage engagements, and serve as a trusted advisor; active CPA and 5–8+ years public tax experience required.
Accounting Supervisor – 37.5 Hour Week, Hybrid
- Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a premier global company)
- Location: Nashville, TN – hybrid, only 2 days in office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$115,000 base + ~10% target bonus
Hands‑on Accounting Supervisor/Manager role mixing core accounting, budgeting, variance analysis, and business partnering. Standouts: 37.5‑hour workweek, Summer Fridays, unlimited PTO, strong family benefits, and a visible seat with senior finance leadership; 5+ years accounting, leadership experience, CPA preferred.
Senior Financial Analyst – Healthcare, Hybrid
- Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a mission‑driven healthcare org)
- Location: Nashville, TN – hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + bonus opportunity
High‑impact FP&A role with no overtime expectations and strong PTO/holiday package. You’ll handle financial modeling, budgeting/forecasting, operational analysis, and exec‑level partnership; 3+ years FP&A/accounting/analysis and healthcare experience required; CPA/public accounting a plus.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams as part of PwC’s advisory practice. You’ll guide teams, manage timelines and budgets, and drive finance transformation for enterprise clients; 5+ years experience and strong SAP finance project delivery are key.
Senior Manager, Tax
- Employer: Forvis Mazars US
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior leadership role overseeing complex tax compliance and advisory for individuals, partnerships, and corporations. You’ll manage teams, drive business development, handle high‑level client relationships, and stay deep in technical tax; CPA and 7+ years progressive tax experience required.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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