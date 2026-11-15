Nashville’s finance scene is buzzing right now—great mix of corporate, consulting, and mission‑driven roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a lane here for you, from early leadership to senior management.

Employer: CyberCoders (independent financial services firm)

CyberCoders (independent financial services firm) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CFP‑level role focused on comprehensive financial planning for individuals and families. You get qualified leads, planning, investment, and ops support, so you can spend most of your time on client relationships and advice instead of prospecting and paperwork.

Employer: Chartwell Hospitality – Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (Fri & Sat overnights)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight front‑desk + hotel audit role in a new lifestyle hotel just off Broadway. Good fit if you like quiet hours, guest service, and balancing the books while tapping into hotel/travel discounts, 401(k) match, PTO, and other perks.

Employer: Philips (global health technology company)

(global health technology company) Location: Nashville, TN – office role, 3+ days onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000–$148,000 base + bonus eligible

Lead end‑to‑end payroll for US & Canada, managing a team (8+), Workday time tracking, and ADP payroll. Great for a Certified Payroll Professional who wants leadership, process improvement, and strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) up to 7% match, HSA, stock purchase, education reimbursement).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,175–$237,375 + potential annual incentive

Manager role in Tax Technology Consulting, leading SAP and indirect tax engine implementations for large clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years SAP tax solution experience, a relevant accreditation (CPA, EA, PMP, etc.), and are open to up to 50% travel.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a top national firm)

(recruiting for a top national firm) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$170,000

Public accounting Tax Manager role with a national firm that emphasizes work‑life balance. You’ll oversee tax compliance and planning, review returns, manage engagements, and serve as a trusted advisor; active CPA and 5–8+ years public tax experience required.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a premier global company)

(for a premier global company) Location: Nashville, TN – hybrid, only 2 days in office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$115,000 base + ~10% target bonus

Hands‑on Accounting Supervisor/Manager role mixing core accounting, budgeting, variance analysis, and business partnering. Standouts: 37.5‑hour workweek, Summer Fridays, unlimited PTO, strong family benefits, and a visible seat with senior finance leadership; 5+ years accounting, leadership experience, CPA preferred.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a mission‑driven healthcare org)

(for a mission‑driven healthcare org) Location: Nashville, TN – hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + bonus opportunity

High‑impact FP&A role with no overtime expectations and strong PTO/holiday package. You’ll handle financial modeling, budgeting/forecasting, operational analysis, and exec‑level partnership; 3+ years FP&A/accounting/analysis and healthcare experience required; CPA/public accounting a plus.

Employer: PwC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams as part of PwC’s advisory practice. You’ll guide teams, manage timelines and budgets, and drive finance transformation for enterprise clients; 5+ years experience and strong SAP finance project delivery are key.

Employer: Forvis Mazars US

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing complex tax compliance and advisory for individuals, partnerships, and corporations. You’ll manage teams, drive business development, handle high‑level client relationships, and stay deep in technical tax; CPA and 7+ years progressive tax experience required.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.