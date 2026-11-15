Nashville’s sales scene is hot right now—lots of roles with strong base pay, uncapped commission, and real growth paths. Here are several solid options across tech, hospitality, healthcare, and field sales.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Remote, based in TN (Nashville area eligible) and select states

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 base

Hunter-style role selling specialized products and technical solutions into construction, quarrying, mining, and heavy industrial markets. Fully remote, field-based, with a strong base salary, benefits, and the chance to own a large territory and build long-term accounts.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: US-based, Nashville hub option

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission

Enterprise SaaS sales role helping big companies hit their climate and decarbonization goals with sustainability software. High-impact, quota-carrying position with strong benefits, uncapped commission, and the chance to be an early member of a growing U.S. sales team.

Employer: HealthTrust Performance Group (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Salary: Not listed (executive-level with incentive plan)

Executive role leading national enterprise and GPO sales across HealthTrust’s full healthcare solutions portfolio. You’ll set strategy, build and lead high-performing sales teams, and manage complex deals with health systems and IDNs.

Employer: Victory Lap (for a fast-growing travel-tech company)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle sales role signing local small businesses onto a travel-focused platform. Great fit if you like startup energy, cold outreach, and owning the full sales cycle from prospecting to onboarding.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000–$150,000+ total comp (hourly base + commission)

Sell RVs and the outdoor lifestyle with a mix of base pay and commission, plus a year-end volume bonus for top performers. Good for high-energy sellers who like face-to-face sales, weekend work, and big earning upside.

Employer: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus-eligible)

Account management role serving entertainment-industry clients on all lines of commercial insurance. Ideal if you have 5+ years commercial account management and a current P&C license, and want a growth-focused firm with strong PTO and benefits.

Employer: Jobot (for a BAS/HVAC controls contractor)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 base + commission

Technical sales role in building automation and HVAC controls across Middle Tennessee. Great if you know BAS/BMS or commercial HVAC and want to blend engineering knowledge with relationship-driven sales.

Employer: Alpha Agency Careers (The Elevated Office)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: First-year average $70,000–$85,000 (weekly pay)

B2B role servicing an existing book of ~2,000 business clients while also building new relationships and leading a small team. Designed for driven, coachable people who want leadership tracks toward Agency Director.

Employer: Thompson Nashville (Hyatt)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy hotel sales team with VIP bookings, group details, and event coordination. Good entry point into hotel sales/marketing with Hyatt benefits, travel perks, and lots of on-the-job training.

Employer: Lirio

Location: Remote, based from Nashville TN region

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $150,000–$180,000 base + incentives

Senior enterprise sales role selling AI/ML digital health solutions into Life Science (biotech, pharma) and related healthcare players. Heavy C‑suite relationship-building, complex contracts, and 25–50% travel.

Employer: Visual Edge IT

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $100,000+ (base + uncapped commission + bonuses)

Sell managed IT, cybersecurity, and print/document solutions to local businesses. Strong fit if you like consultative selling, tech, and want uncapped earnings plus 401(k) match and solid benefits.

Employer: Davis Custom Finishes

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: About $22–$50/hour (hourly + commission, 15–40 hrs/week)

Outdoor canvassing role walking neighborhoods, talking with homeowners, and booking painting estimates. Flexible hours, built-in exercise, and performance-based pay—great if you’re social, active, and okay with door-to-door work.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base + uncapped commission; most earn $60,000–$90,000

Field sales role doing on-site inspections and selling pest control plans to residential and commercial customers. Weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of face-to-face customer time.

Employer: Perfection Group Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes vehicle or allowance, profit sharing)

Sell facility and mechanical services (HVAC, energy solutions, design-build) to schools, hospitals, plants, and commercial buildings. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of facility/mechanical services sales and like complex, consultative deals.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville roles at this pay level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.