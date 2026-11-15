undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Nashville
Nashville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
Milo
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Milo is an adult shepherd mix, a great choice if you’re looking for a dog past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun, walks, and learning new things.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taylor
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Taylor is a young shepherd/cur mix pup, ready to learn, play, and grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Martin
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Martin’s brindle coat makes him stand out in the crowd. He’s a baby shepherd/cur mix looking for a home that can guide him through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Martin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hotmail
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Hotmail is a happy girl with a tail that never seems to stop wagging. She loves cuddles, staying close to her people, and soaking up all the attention and affection she can get.
👉 Meet Hotmail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fender
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Fender is a brindle-and-white puppy with that classic shepherd/cur mix look and plenty of growing to do with his future family.
👉 Meet Fender and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Casio
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Casio is a brown-and-white baby shepherd/cur mix, ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Casio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ludwig
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Ludwig is a sweet brown-and-white puppy who will need a family ready for all the fun (and work) that comes with raising a young dog.
👉 Meet Ludwig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steinway
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Steinway is another adorable brindle-and-white shepherd mix pup, eager to find a home where he can learn, explore, and bond with his people.
👉 Meet Steinway and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ugo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Ugo is a cream-and-white adult pit bull terrier mix, looking for a family who will give him a soft place to land and a fresh start.
👉 Meet Ugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
G-mail
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Meet Gmail, a playful, curious puppy ready to “send” lots of love your way. He’s full of energy and excitement for toys, adventures, and all the new things he’s discovering every day.
👉 Meet G-mail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Potato
- Breed: Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Sweet Potato is an adult wirehaired terrier mix with a unique, multicolored coat and a medium build—perfect for someone wanting a dog that’s not too big and not too small.
👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAIRY QUEEN
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Metro Animal Control
- Phone: (615) 862-7928
DAIRY QUEEN is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a striking black-and-white coat, waiting at Metro Animal Control for someone to take her home.
👉 Meet DAIRY QUEEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Nashville dogs caught your eye, please call the shelter listed, or click through to their page to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.