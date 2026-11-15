Nashville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Milo is an adult shepherd mix, a great choice if you’re looking for a dog past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun, walks, and learning new things.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Taylor is a young shepherd/cur mix pup, ready to learn, play, and grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Taylor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Martin’s brindle coat makes him stand out in the crowd. He’s a baby shepherd/cur mix looking for a home that can guide him through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Martin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Hotmail is a happy girl with a tail that never seems to stop wagging. She loves cuddles, staying close to her people, and soaking up all the attention and affection she can get.

👉 Meet Hotmail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Fender is a brindle-and-white puppy with that classic shepherd/cur mix look and plenty of growing to do with his future family.

👉 Meet Fender and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Casio is a brown-and-white baby shepherd/cur mix, ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Casio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Ludwig is a sweet brown-and-white puppy who will need a family ready for all the fun (and work) that comes with raising a young dog.

👉 Meet Ludwig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mountain Cur Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Steinway is another adorable brindle-and-white shepherd mix pup, eager to find a home where he can learn, explore, and bond with his people.

👉 Meet Steinway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Ugo is a cream-and-white adult pit bull terrier mix, looking for a family who will give him a soft place to land and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Ugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees

Anatolian Shepherd / Great Pyrenees Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brindle

White/Brindle Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Meet Gmail, a playful, curious puppy ready to “send” lots of love your way. He’s full of energy and excitement for toys, adventures, and all the new things he’s discovering every day.

👉 Meet G-mail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Fox Terrier (Wirehaired) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Sweet Potato is an adult wirehaired terrier mix with a unique, multicolored coat and a medium build—perfect for someone wanting a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

DAIRY QUEEN is a medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a striking black-and-white coat, waiting at Metro Animal Control for someone to take her home.

👉 Meet DAIRY QUEEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Nashville dogs caught your eye, please call the shelter listed, or click through to their page to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.