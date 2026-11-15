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🐱 Playful Kittens & Gentle Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Nashville
Nashville has some very sweet cats looking for safe, loving homes right now. From tiny kittens to a mellow adult lap cat, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Schroeder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Schroeder is a young gray-and-white kitten at Nashville Humane Association. Kitten adopters should be ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Schroeder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
George
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
George is an orange kitten who will likely grow into a striking, classic “ginger” cat. He’s ready for a family who can give him toys, patience, and a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Harry is a gray kitten with a lower adoption fee, which may help budget-minded adopters. He’ll need the usual kitten care: play, social time, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Geoffrey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Geoffrey is a sleek black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other. He’s waiting at Nashville Humane Association for his new family.
👉 Meet Geoffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Linus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Linus is another gray-and-white kitten at Nashville Humane Association. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, he may be a great match with another youngster.
👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Shelter: Nashville Humane Association
- Phone: (615) 352-1010
Rose is a young gray cat, a nice option if you want someone past the tiny-kitten stage but still youthful and playful. Contact the shelter for details on her vetting and personality.
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mertie
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Adult (born April 24, 2020)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Nashville, TN)
Mertie is a calm, laid-back brown tabby girl looking for a new home through a private owner. She:
- Has a sweet, easygoing personality
- Loves lounging and napping
- Enjoys cuddling on the sofa and watching TV with her people
- Is strictly indoor, fully litter box trained, and very well-behaved
Her current family says she does not scratch the furniture and is a true couch companion. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you want a relaxed, adult house cat.
👉 Meet Mertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Nashville, TN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Nashville Humane Association at (615) 352-1010 or contact Mertie’s private owner through her listing. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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