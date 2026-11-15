Nashville has some very sweet cats looking for safe, loving homes right now. From tiny kittens to a mellow adult lap cat, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Schroeder is a young gray-and-white kitten at Nashville Humane Association. Kitten adopters should be ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Schroeder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

George is an orange kitten who will likely grow into a striking, classic “ginger” cat. He’s ready for a family who can give him toys, patience, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Harry is a gray kitten with a lower adoption fee, which may help budget-minded adopters. He’ll need the usual kitten care: play, social time, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Geoffrey is a sleek black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other. He’s waiting at Nashville Humane Association for his new family.

👉 Meet Geoffrey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Linus is another gray-and-white kitten at Nashville Humane Association. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, he may be a great match with another youngster.

👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Rose is a young gray cat, a nice option if you want someone past the tiny-kitten stage but still youthful and playful. Contact the shelter for details on her vetting and personality.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Age: Adult (born April 24, 2020)

Adult (born April 24, 2020) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $20

Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Nashville, TN)

Mertie is a calm, laid-back brown tabby girl looking for a new home through a private owner. She:

Has a sweet, easygoing personality

Loves lounging and napping

Enjoys cuddling on the sofa and watching TV with her people

with her people Is strictly indoor, fully litter box trained, and very well-behaved

Her current family says she does not scratch the furniture and is a true couch companion. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you want a relaxed, adult house cat.

👉 Meet Mertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Nashville, TN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Nashville Humane Association at (615) 352-1010 or contact Mertie’s private owner through her listing. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.