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🚔 Nashville public safety jobs with multiple security roles
Nashville’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level security to leadership in law enforcement and intelligence. Here are several solid roles hiring around town.
Fire Protection Inspector Lead
Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead inspections and quality control for fire sprinkler and alarm systems on major commercial and industrial projects. Great fit if you know NFPA codes and want a senior, mentoring role with one of the nation’s top specialty contractors.
Senior Security/Badging Technician
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Hermitage, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,600–$67,800/year (Hermitage range)
Support Deloitte offices with security badges, alarms, and video systems, plus help with investigations and audits. Good for someone with a few years of security admin experience who likes tech, data, and steady office hours.
Overnight Security Officer
Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville
Location: Nashville, TN (Downtown SoBro)
Type: Full-time, overnight
Salary: Not listed
Protect guests, staff, and property at a luxury hotel through patrols, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Comes with strong hospitality perks like hotel discounts, free meals, and full benefits.
Security Officer – Hospital Flex Officer (Medical Response)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time (enhanced, fixed weekend nights)
Salary: $20.20/hour
Work set weekend evening/overnight shifts at a hospital, responding to incidents and medical emergencies while patrolling the facility. Ideal if you have healthcare experience and want steady part-time income with the option to pick up extra shifts.
Security Officer – Hospital Flex Team (Patient De-escalation)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time (enhanced, Sat 12:00–6:00 a.m.)
Salary: $20.20/hour
Focus on patient de-escalation and hospital safety during late-night hours, with patrols and access control. Good for someone with medical-field background who wants one anchor shift plus optional extra hours.
Security Officer – Hospital Flex Team (Patient De-escalation, full-time track)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time potential via enhanced part-time model
Salary: $20.20/hour
Same patient de-escalation focus, but structured so you can build up to a near full-time schedule by adding shifts. Nice bridge if you’re aiming for a full-time hospital security career with benefits and growth.
Assistant Senior Watch Officer (RIIC)
Employer: HCA Healthcare (Corporate)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 12-hour overnights, weekends required
Salary: Not listed
Monitor global threats and risks 24/7 for HCA’s hospitals and operations, using OSINT and internal systems to brief leadership during crises. Great for someone with intelligence/SOC/EOC background who likes high-impact, analysis-heavy work.
Police Lieutenant
Employer: Tennessee State University Police Department
Location: Nashville, TN (Main & Avon Williams campuses)
Type: Full-time (12 months, all days)
Salary: Not listed
Mid-level leadership role supervising sergeants, corporals, and officers, and serving as incident commander for major campus events and emergencies. Best for current or former sergeants with TN POST certification and strong community policing skills.
Correctional Officer Trainee
Employer: Nashville Davidson County Sheriff (via Job Post Media)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $57,633–$64,209/year (after training/probation)
Entry path into corrections, overseeing inmate safety, movement, searches, and transports. Solid pay, benefits, and a clear law-enforcement career track if you’re 21+, a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles in Nashville tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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