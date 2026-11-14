Nashville’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level security to leadership in law enforcement and intelligence. Here are several solid roles hiring around town.

Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead inspections and quality control for fire sprinkler and alarm systems on major commercial and industrial projects. Great fit if you know NFPA codes and want a senior, mentoring role with one of the nation’s top specialty contractors.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,600–$67,800/year (Hermitage range)

Support Deloitte offices with security badges, alarms, and video systems, plus help with investigations and audits. Good for someone with a few years of security admin experience who likes tech, data, and steady office hours.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

Location: Nashville, TN (Downtown SoBro)

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Protect guests, staff, and property at a luxury hotel through patrols, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Comes with strong hospitality perks like hotel discounts, free meals, and full benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (enhanced, fixed weekend nights)

Salary: $20.20/hour

Work set weekend evening/overnight shifts at a hospital, responding to incidents and medical emergencies while patrolling the facility. Ideal if you have healthcare experience and want steady part-time income with the option to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (enhanced, Sat 12:00–6:00 a.m.)

Salary: $20.20/hour

Focus on patient de-escalation and hospital safety during late-night hours, with patrols and access control. Good for someone with medical-field background who wants one anchor shift plus optional extra hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time potential via enhanced part-time model

Salary: $20.20/hour

Same patient de-escalation focus, but structured so you can build up to a near full-time schedule by adding shifts. Nice bridge if you’re aiming for a full-time hospital security career with benefits and growth.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (Corporate)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 12-hour overnights, weekends required

Salary: Not listed

Monitor global threats and risks 24/7 for HCA’s hospitals and operations, using OSINT and internal systems to brief leadership during crises. Great for someone with intelligence/SOC/EOC background who likes high-impact, analysis-heavy work.

Employer: Tennessee State University Police Department

Location: Nashville, TN (Main & Avon Williams campuses)

Type: Full-time (12 months, all days)

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level leadership role supervising sergeants, corporals, and officers, and serving as incident commander for major campus events and emergencies. Best for current or former sergeants with TN POST certification and strong community policing skills.

Employer: Nashville Davidson County Sheriff (via Job Post Media)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,633–$64,209/year (after training/probation)

Entry path into corrections, overseeing inmate safety, movement, searches, and transports. Solid pay, benefits, and a clear law-enforcement career track if you’re 21+, a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles in Nashville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.