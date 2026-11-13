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Nashville launches holiday trip giveaway for four
11 days ago
Nashville is offering a holiday trip giveaway for one winner and three guests, with prizes including a 3-night stay at The Chloe Nashville, 4 VIP tickets to Country Roads USA Christmas, 4 Goo Goo Cluster experiences, and Nashville Attractions Passes for 4, plus additional gifts. Entry details and full prize information are available here: https://t.co/cFu0irRx2W
This content is adapted from materials provided by Nashville Tennessee
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