Nashville is offering a holiday trip giveaway for one winner and three guests, with prizes including a 3-night stay at The Chloe Nashville, 4 VIP tickets to Country Roads USA Christmas, 4 Goo Goo Cluster experiences, and Nashville Attractions Passes for 4, plus additional gifts. Entry details and full prize information are available here: https://t.co/cFu0irRx2W

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nashville Tennessee