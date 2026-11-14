🏛️ Tennessee Funding Board: Revenues, Grants, and Reports

The Tennessee State Funding Board will reconvene its earlier November 9, 2026 meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026, in the Volunteer Conference Center, 2nd Floor, Cordell Hull Building, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville.

They will first confirm a physical quorum and take public comments on any action items, following Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-44-112 and Board rules. They will then consider approving minutes from the October 19, 2026 meeting.

Next, the Board will review and vote on staff recommendations for state revenue projections and lottery revenue projections, and formally note a notification from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation under Tenn. Code Ann. § 4-51-111(a)(3).

The Department of Economic and Community Development will ask for approval of:

An Economic Development FastTrack grant of $2,270,000 for Industrial Connections & Solutions LLC and ABB, Inc. in Selmer (McNairy County)

for in A Job Training Assistance FastTrack grant of $404,712 for Valmont Industries, Inc. in Jasper (Marion County)

The Board will also hear reports from:

Tennessee Central Economic Authority

Tennessee State Veterans Home Board

State Pooled Investment Fund (SPIF) from the State Treasury Investment Division

Board members may join electronically. The public may attend in person or watch online at https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/sgf/sgf-calendar/2026/11/23/state-funding-board-meeting.html.