Nashville’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of local home-daily routes plus solid OTR and mechanic roles. If you like being on the move, there’s a good mix of driving and hands-on shop work here.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops using company vehicles, handle returns, and keep simple delivery logs. Comes with 401(k) + stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: STI (supporting TDOT Aeronautics)

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 24+ month assignment

Salary: Not listed

Help run Tennessee’s statewide drone program—training staff, overseeing drone operations, and supporting Advanced Air Mobility projects. Role includes getting/using an FAA Part 107 license and helping lead events like the TN Drone Symposium.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–11:30 PM, rotating on-call

Pay: $16.65/hour + shift differentials

Drive a company vehicle (no wear on your own car) to deliver blood products and supplies. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 holidays, 401(k) with up to 6% match, paid family leave.

(Duplicate Indeed posting not repeated.)

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Park and retrieve customer vehicles in busy downtown/venue locations while following safe driving practices. Good fit if you like fast-paced, people-facing work and can work 2nd/3rd shifts and weekends.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN (training in Indianapolis, IN)

Type: Full-time, paid training-to-hire

Pay: $16/hour during first academy, $19/hour during mentorship/second academy, $21/hour after graduation (overall range $13.70–$20.53/hour listed)

Paid path into a mobile diesel mechanic career: classroom training, hotel + travel covered, tools provided, then mentored field work and a clear pay progression. Day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, dedicated local

Pay: About $1,500/week ( $300/day + $30 per strapped load, paid training at $200/day)

Home-daily local flatbed work within 250 miles of Nashville, Monday–Friday. You’ll strap and secure loads, run dedicated routes, and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $21.38–$29.39/hour

Maintain and repair rental flooring and small-engine equipment, handle check-ins, and coordinate deliveries/pickups. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a sign-on bonus.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, local flex

Pay: $27/hour, ~10-hour days

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–4:30 PM

Drive dump trucks hauling soil and mulch on local routes with light touch freight (mainly sweeping trailers). Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), referral program.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, dedicated regional/OTR

Pay: $1,700+/week ( $0.70 CPM with per diem + $30 per strapped load, $70 per tarped load)

Run flatbed freight within a 400–500 mile radius of Nashville, Sunday–Friday with one week of paid training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).

Employer: CSX

Location: Nashville, TN (must be willing to relocate across CSX network)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline leader over rail transportation operations, supervising crews, managing safety, and keeping trains moving on plan. Good fit if you have transportation/logistics or military/skilled trades leadership experience and can work in the field.

Employer: Western Express Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role auditing driver HOS logs and ELD data, coaching drivers, and helping with CDL/physical compliance. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, PTO, holidays, and a modern campus with gyms and cafeteria.

Employer: Four Leaf Standards LLC (contractor under AI Fleet)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, OTR/regional

Pay: $1,750–$2,250+/week

Run 53’ dry van, no-touch freight, out about 2 weeks and home every other weekend. New Freightliners, safety + retention bonuses, profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and consistent lanes.

Employer: Border States

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay Range: Not listed (varies by experience/location)

Deliver electrical materials to branches and customer sites, keep DOT logs, and help in the warehouse as needed. 100% employee-owned company with ESOP, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid volunteer time.

Employer: PGSL

Location: Old Hickory, TN

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $25–$28/hour, weekly pay

Home-daily local, no-touch freight with early morning starts and steady miles. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.

Employer: Block By Block

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Pay: $33/hour, weekly pay

Maintain and repair street sweepers, utility vehicles, and other program equipment, plus track logs and parts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k).

Employer: Not listed

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, 30–60 hours/week

Pay: From $23/hour

Drive box trucks or vans for household and business moves, loading/unloading and using pallet jacks and mobile apps. Great if you’re strong, customer-friendly, and like varied routes.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Nashville transportation roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.