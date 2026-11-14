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🚌 Nashville transportation jobs with multiple local & OTR options
Nashville’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of local home-daily routes plus solid OTR and mechanic roles. If you like being on the move, there’s a good mix of driving and hands-on shop work here.
Delivery Specialist
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Madison, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops using company vehicles, handle returns, and keep simple delivery logs. Comes with 401(k) + stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.
Aviation Technical Specialist I (Drone/Air Mobility)
Employer: STI (supporting TDOT Aeronautics)
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, 24+ month assignment
Salary: Not listed
Help run Tennessee’s statewide drone program—training staff, overseeing drone operations, and supporting Advanced Air Mobility projects. Role includes getting/using an FAA Part 107 license and helping lead events like the TN Drone Symposium.
Full Time Courier/Driver
Employer: American Red Cross
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–11:30 PM, rotating on-call
Pay: $16.65/hour + shift differentials
Drive a company vehicle (no wear on your own car) to deliver blood products and supplies. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 holidays, 401(k) with up to 6% match, paid family leave.
(Duplicate Indeed posting not repeated.)
Valet Driver
Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Park and retrieve customer vehicles in busy downtown/venue locations while following safe driving practices. Good fit if you like fast-paced, people-facing work and can work 2nd/3rd shifts and weekends.
Entry Level Mobile Diesel Mechanic – Cox Fleet Academy
Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN (training in Indianapolis, IN)
Type: Full-time, paid training-to-hire
Pay: $16/hour during first academy, $19/hour during mentorship/second academy, $21/hour after graduation (overall range $13.70–$20.53/hour listed)
Paid path into a mobile diesel mechanic career: classroom training, hotel + travel covered, tools provided, then mentored field work and a clear pay progression. Day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help.
CDL Class A Local Flatbed Driver
Employer: TransForce
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, dedicated local
Pay: About $1,500/week ( $300/day + $30 per strapped load, paid training at $200/day)
Home-daily local flatbed work within 250 miles of Nashville, Monday–Friday. You’ll strap and secure loads, run dedicated routes, and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).
Small Engine Mechanic – Flooring Solutions Technician 2 (Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Base Pay Range: $21.38–$29.39/hour
Maintain and repair rental flooring and small-engine equipment, handle check-ins, and coordinate deliveries/pickups. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a sign-on bonus.
Class A Dump Truck Driver
Employer: TransForce
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, local flex
Pay: $27/hour, ~10-hour days
Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–4:30 PM
Drive dump trucks hauling soil and mulch on local routes with light touch freight (mainly sweeping trailers). Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), referral program.
Class A CDL – Flatbed Regional/OTR Drivers
Employer: TransForce
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, dedicated regional/OTR
Pay: $1,700+/week ( $0.70 CPM with per diem + $30 per strapped load, $70 per tarped load)
Run flatbed freight within a 400–500 mile radius of Nashville, Sunday–Friday with one week of paid training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k).
Manager Train Operations (MTO)
Employer: CSX
Location: Nashville, TN (must be willing to relocate across CSX network)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Frontline leader over rail transportation operations, supervising crews, managing safety, and keeping trains moving on plan. Good fit if you have transportation/logistics or military/skilled trades leadership experience and can work in the field.
Log Auditor
Employer: Western Express Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM
Salary: Not listed
Office-based role auditing driver HOS logs and ELD data, coaching drivers, and helping with CDL/physical compliance. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, PTO, holidays, and a modern campus with gyms and cafeteria.
CDL Class A Company Driver – OTR/Regional
Employer: Four Leaf Standards LLC (contractor under AI Fleet)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, OTR/regional
Pay: $1,750–$2,250+/week
Run 53’ dry van, no-touch freight, out about 2 weeks and home every other weekend. New Freightliners, safety + retention bonuses, profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and consistent lanes.
Delivery Driver
Employer: Border States
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay Range: Not listed (varies by experience/location)
Deliver electrical materials to branches and customer sites, keep DOT logs, and help in the warehouse as needed. 100% employee-owned company with ESOP, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid volunteer time.
Truck Driver CDL A – Local Work, AM Shift & Weekly Pay
Employer: PGSL
Location: Old Hickory, TN
Type: Full-time, local
Pay: $25–$28/hour, weekly pay
Home-daily local, no-touch freight with early morning starts and steady miles. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.
ASE Certified Diesel Mechanic
Employer: Block By Block
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
Pay: $33/hour, weekly pay
Maintain and repair street sweepers, utility vehicles, and other program equipment, plus track logs and parts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k).
Moving Company Driver
Employer: Not listed
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, 30–60 hours/week
Pay: From $23/hour
Drive box trucks or vans for household and business moves, loading/unloading and using pallet jacks and mobile apps. Great if you’re strong, customer-friendly, and like varied routes.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Nashville transportation roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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