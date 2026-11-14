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Nashville
🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Now Hiring in Nashville
12 days ago
Nashville’s research scene is busy right now, especially around Vanderbilt and the VA. If you’re into health science, data, or lab work, there are several ways to plug in—paid and unpaid.
WOC Research Health Science Specialist (Unpaid Internship)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Internship, Without Compensation (unpaid)
- Salary: $0 (no pay)
- Deadline: 11/27/2026
This role supports VA research and quality improvement projects that impact Veteran care. Good fit if you have or are working on a health/medical-related degree and want serious experience in project coordination, research policies, and medical data abstraction.
Research Assistant 1 – Term, Part Time (20 hrs, Onsite)
- Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Rheumatology/Immunology
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Part-time, onsite (20 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on clinical research focused on maternal and infant health in autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. You’ll review charts, manage data in REDCap, help recruit participants in clinic, and support a pregnancy registry and biorepository—great hands-on experience if you’re eyeing med school or clinical research careers.
WOC Research Health Technician (Unpaid)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Intermittent, Temporary (up to 3 years), Without Compensation (unpaid)
- Salary: $0 (no pay)
Help run multiple VA research projects by screening participants, reviewing medical charts, and tracking data. Open to U.S. citizens with either related experience or a bachelor’s with relevant coursework—solid way to build a federal research resume if you can afford an unpaid role.
WOC Research Health Science Specialist (Unpaid)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Intermittent, Temporary (up to 3 years), Without Compensation (unpaid)
- Salary: $0 (no pay)
Similar to the internship above but posted as a competitive federal appointment. You’ll coordinate research projects, manage timelines, write policies and procedures, and handle medical data abstraction. Requires a bachelor’s or higher in a health-related field and is ideal if you want structured federal research experience.
Research Assistant 2 – ECHO Biorepository (Onsite)
- Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Infectious Disease (ECHO Biorepository)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Keep a large biorepository running by receiving, processing, tracking, and storing biological specimens—no wet-bench experiments, but heavy on specimen logistics, freezer management, and data accuracy. Great if you like organized, detail-focused work with LIMS systems and cold-chain handling.
Research Assistant II – Orthopaedic Surgery
- Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Orthopaedic Surgery
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Requirements: Bachelor’s degree + 2 years relevant experience
Support orthopaedic research by running experiments, managing lab equipment, and helping with patient screening, recruitment, and data collection. Nice mix of lab work and patient-facing tasks if you want both clinical and research exposure.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and note any deadlines or degree requirements before you apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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