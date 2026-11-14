Nashville’s research scene is busy right now, especially around Vanderbilt and the VA. If you’re into health science, data, or lab work, there are several ways to plug in—paid and unpaid.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Internship, Without Compensation (unpaid)

Salary: $0 (no pay)

Deadline: 11/27/2026

This role supports VA research and quality improvement projects that impact Veteran care. Good fit if you have or are working on a health/medical-related degree and want serious experience in project coordination, research policies, and medical data abstraction.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Rheumatology/Immunology

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time, onsite (20 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work on clinical research focused on maternal and infant health in autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. You’ll review charts, manage data in REDCap, help recruit participants in clinic, and support a pregnancy registry and biorepository—great hands-on experience if you’re eyeing med school or clinical research careers.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Intermittent, Temporary (up to 3 years), Without Compensation (unpaid)

Salary: $0 (no pay)

Help run multiple VA research projects by screening participants, reviewing medical charts, and tracking data. Open to U.S. citizens with either related experience or a bachelor’s with relevant coursework—solid way to build a federal research resume if you can afford an unpaid role.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Research and Development

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Intermittent, Temporary (up to 3 years), Without Compensation (unpaid)

Salary: $0 (no pay)

Similar to the internship above but posted as a competitive federal appointment. You’ll coordinate research projects, manage timelines, write policies and procedures, and handle medical data abstraction. Requires a bachelor’s or higher in a health-related field and is ideal if you want structured federal research experience.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Infectious Disease (ECHO Biorepository)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Keep a large biorepository running by receiving, processing, tracking, and storing biological specimens—no wet-bench experiments, but heavy on specimen logistics, freezer management, and data accuracy. Great if you like organized, detail-focused work with LIMS systems and cold-chain handling.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health – Orthopaedic Surgery

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Bachelor’s degree + 2 years relevant experience

Support orthopaedic research by running experiments, managing lab equipment, and helping with patient screening, recruitment, and data collection. Nice mix of lab work and patient-facing tasks if you want both clinical and research exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and note any deadlines or degree requirements before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.