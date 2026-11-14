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📣 Nashville Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Nashville’s sales scene is hot right now—tech, healthcare, construction, and events are all hiring. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s likely a role here that fits.
Account Executive – Technology Staffing
Employer: LaSalle Intelligent Solutions
Location: Nashville, TN (near The Parthenon)
Type: Full-time, hybrid (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri remote)
Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base with uncapped commission (typical first year $90,000–$120,000)
Work a true hunter/farmer sales role placing tech talent (software, cloud, cybersecurity, data, etc.). Great fit if you want strong training, clear activity goals, and big upside on commission.
Community Development Advisor
Employer: NorthStar Memorial Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Relationship-heavy field role selling pre-need cemetery and funeral plans. Lots of community outreach, seminars, and church/veteran/senior group partnerships using a CRM to track leads.
Strategic Account Executive, Auth0
Employer: Okta
Location: Nashville, TN (remote with travel; onboarding in SF or Chicago)
Type: Full-time
Comp: $320,000–$440,000 OTE (base + variable, plus equity & benefits)
Senior enterprise SaaS closer role selling Auth0 identity security into engineering/product/security leaders. Requires 12+ years complex SaaS sales and comfort selling to CTO-level buyers.
Advanced Procedure Sales Specialist
Employer: Applied Medical
Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + bonus/commission
Medical device role selling minimally invasive surgical tech (GelPOINT, GelSeal) into high-volume surgical centers. Ideal if you have 3–5 years med device sales and want OR time plus strategic account growth.
Sales Development Manager, Metals, VFD (Remote)
Employer: Danfoss
Location: Remote – based near Nashville, TN (North America travel)
Type: Full-time, bonus eligible
Salary: Range not listed (varies by location)
Lead growth in the metals industry (steel, aluminum, etc.) selling variable frequency drives and automation solutions. High-impact, strategic BD role if you know VFDs/industrial automation.
Regional Sales Manager – Antioch
Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)
Location: Antioch, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (performance incentives)
Lead and coach a field sales team, ride along in the field, and build regional sales plans. Benefits start Day 1, with 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and strong internal promotion culture.
Commercial Lines Account Executive
Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for an insurance firm)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$110,000 (up to $125,000 for top candidates)
Manage and grow a book of Middle Market commercial insurance accounts. Great if you already handle commercial lines and want higher comp plus clear advancement.
Direct Sales Representative – DUO
Employer: PERI
Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Outside sales role selling PERI’s DUO formwork system into construction sites. Lots of in-person site visits, territory planning, and industry events, plus full benefits and 401(k) match.
Sales Vice President, Snowflake Alliance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Nashville, TN (national travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + sales incentive plan
High-level sales executive role driving Snowflake-related Cloud/AI/Data consulting deals, especially in Life Sciences. Own a large pipeline, work with partners/MDs, and lead complex pursuits. Recruiting ends 11/19/2026.
New Grad Broker – Commercial Real Estate
Employer: Colliers
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
For Fall 2026 or Winter/Spring 2027 grads who want a CRE sales/leasing career. Heavy prospecting, networking, and cross-team collaboration; must get or hold a TN real estate license.
Oracle NetSuite Account Executive – Mid-Market Consumer Services
Employer: NetSuite (Oracle)
Location: Nashville, TN hub (other hubs or remote possible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,000–$105,500 base + 50/50 commission mix, equity eligible
Net-new logo hunter role selling cloud ERP/CRM/financials into consumer services. Needs 1+ year quota-carrying SaaS experience and comfort running full-cycle deals.
Sales Account Manager
Employer: Nationwide Expos
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (base + bonus)
Manage and grow B2B accounts selling expo booth space and sponsorships. Lots of outbound prospecting, event travel, and cross-team work with marketing and operations.
Account Director – National Accounts
Employer: Quest Talent Solutions (for an electrical distributor)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own national key accounts in the electrical distribution space. Mix of hunting and farming, with travel to customer sites, industry events, and a strong focus on long-term relationships.
Insurance Sales Representative
Employer: TrustEdge, LLC (Allstate Agency)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$22/hour + commission + bonuses
Entry-friendly role selling personal lines (auto, home, renters, life). Leads provided, licensing help available, and Monday–Friday schedule with some event-based evenings/weekends.
Sales Manager
Employer: Tempur + Sealy
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,000–$152,000
Lead a sales team for iconic sleep brands, manage key customer relationships, negotiate contracts, and build regional marketing plans. Great for experienced sales leaders (8+ years) wanting a big-name brand.
Conference & Trade Show Representative (Contractor)
Employer: Hennessey Digital / BluShark Digital
Location: Nashville, TN-based with SE regional travel
Type: Independent contractor
Pay: From $300/day + approved expenses
Event-based BD role representing a digital marketing agency at conferences. Perfect if you love networking, talking with attorneys/business owners, and turning conversations into qualified leads.
Assistant Sales Manager
Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
Location: Nashville (South), TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based sales/leadership role doing one-on-one consultations, building custom treatment packages, and stepping in for the clinic manager. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match and clear growth path.
Equipment Rental Specialist (Inside Sales)
Employer: Sunbelt Rentals
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.38–$25.38/hour + benefits
Front-counter/phone role helping contractors rent construction and industrial equipment. Mix of customer service, order entry, and light warehouse work, with strong training and solid PTO/benefits.
Regional Sales Manager – Nashville
Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (performance incentives)
Same core role as the Antioch posting but based in Nashville—lead a regional sales team, coach in the field, and build sales/marketing plans. Benefits start Day 1 with strong career growth.
Inside Sales Associate
Employer: POOLCORP
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive hourly + bonuses up to $2,500
Help contractors and pool pros at the counter and by phone with orders and product questions. Monday–Friday 7am–5pm, strong benefits, tuition help, and a clear path to grow in distribution.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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