Nashville’s sales scene is hot right now—tech, healthcare, construction, and events are all hiring. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s likely a role here that fits.

Employer: LaSalle Intelligent Solutions

Location: Nashville, TN (near The Parthenon)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri remote)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base with uncapped commission (typical first year $90,000–$120,000)

Work a true hunter/farmer sales role placing tech talent (software, cloud, cybersecurity, data, etc.). Great fit if you want strong training, clear activity goals, and big upside on commission.

Employer: NorthStar Memorial Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-heavy field role selling pre-need cemetery and funeral plans. Lots of community outreach, seminars, and church/veteran/senior group partnerships using a CRM to track leads.

Employer: Okta

Location: Nashville, TN (remote with travel; onboarding in SF or Chicago)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $320,000–$440,000 OTE (base + variable, plus equity & benefits)

Senior enterprise SaaS closer role selling Auth0 identity security into engineering/product/security leaders. Requires 12+ years complex SaaS sales and comfort selling to CTO-level buyers.

Employer: Applied Medical

Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000 base + bonus/commission

Medical device role selling minimally invasive surgical tech (GelPOINT, GelSeal) into high-volume surgical centers. Ideal if you have 3–5 years med device sales and want OR time plus strategic account growth.

Employer: Danfoss

Location: Remote – based near Nashville, TN (North America travel)

Type: Full-time, bonus eligible

Salary: Range not listed (varies by location)

Lead growth in the metals industry (steel, aluminum, etc.) selling variable frequency drives and automation solutions. High-impact, strategic BD role if you know VFDs/industrial automation.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance incentives)

Lead and coach a field sales team, ride along in the field, and build regional sales plans. Benefits start Day 1, with 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and strong internal promotion culture.

Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for an insurance firm)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 (up to $125,000 for top candidates)

Manage and grow a book of Middle Market commercial insurance accounts. Great if you already handle commercial lines and want higher comp plus clear advancement.

Employer: PERI

Location: Nashville, TN (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role selling PERI’s DUO formwork system into construction sites. Lots of in-person site visits, territory planning, and industry events, plus full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (national travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + sales incentive plan

High-level sales executive role driving Snowflake-related Cloud/AI/Data consulting deals, especially in Life Sciences. Own a large pipeline, work with partners/MDs, and lead complex pursuits. Recruiting ends 11/19/2026.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For Fall 2026 or Winter/Spring 2027 grads who want a CRE sales/leasing career. Heavy prospecting, networking, and cross-team collaboration; must get or hold a TN real estate license.

Employer: NetSuite (Oracle)

Location: Nashville, TN hub (other hubs or remote possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000–$105,500 base + 50/50 commission mix, equity eligible

Net-new logo hunter role selling cloud ERP/CRM/financials into consumer services. Needs 1+ year quota-carrying SaaS experience and comfort running full-cycle deals.

Employer: Nationwide Expos

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + bonus)

Manage and grow B2B accounts selling expo booth space and sponsorships. Lots of outbound prospecting, event travel, and cross-team work with marketing and operations.

Employer: Quest Talent Solutions (for an electrical distributor)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own national key accounts in the electrical distribution space. Mix of hunting and farming, with travel to customer sites, industry events, and a strong focus on long-term relationships.

Employer: TrustEdge, LLC (Allstate Agency)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour + commission + bonuses

Entry-friendly role selling personal lines (auto, home, renters, life). Leads provided, licensing help available, and Monday–Friday schedule with some event-based evenings/weekends.

Employer: Tempur + Sealy

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000–$152,000

Lead a sales team for iconic sleep brands, manage key customer relationships, negotiate contracts, and build regional marketing plans. Great for experienced sales leaders (8+ years) wanting a big-name brand.

Employer: Hennessey Digital / BluShark Digital

Location: Nashville, TN-based with SE regional travel

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: From $300/day + approved expenses

Event-based BD role representing a digital marketing agency at conferences. Perfect if you love networking, talking with attorneys/business owners, and turning conversations into qualified leads.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Nashville (South), TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based sales/leadership role doing one-on-one consultations, building custom treatment packages, and stepping in for the clinic manager. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match and clear growth path.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.38–$25.38/hour + benefits

Front-counter/phone role helping contractors rent construction and industrial equipment. Mix of customer service, order entry, and light warehouse work, with strong training and solid PTO/benefits.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance incentives)

Same core role as the Antioch posting but based in Nashville—lead a regional sales team, coach in the field, and build sales/marketing plans. Benefits start Day 1 with strong career growth.

Employer: POOLCORP

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + bonuses up to $2,500

Help contractors and pool pros at the counter and by phone with orders and product questions. Monday–Friday 7am–5pm, strong benefits, tuition help, and a clear path to grow in distribution.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Nashville roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.