Nashville’s making things, fixing things, and shipping things at full speed right now. If you like hands-on work or quality-focused roles, there are several solid options around town.

Employer: Workwear Outfitters

Workwear Outfitters Location: Whites Creek, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll measure, mark, and sew emblems onto workwear, check logos and details, and keep a clean, safe workspace. Sewing experience helps but they’ll train you, and the role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

Employer: Sigil Partners

Sigil Partners Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and improve quality management systems across manufacturing sites, handle IATF 16949 / ISO 9001 compliance, audits, and corrective actions. Good fit if you have manufacturing quality experience and like documentation, problem-solving, and coaching teams.

Employer: Weiss Watch Company

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling and servicing mechanical watches in a small-batch workshop. Great if you enjoy precision work, tiny parts, and craftsmanship; formal watchmaking training or prior watch/precision craft experience is a plus.

Employer: Diversified Recruitment Services, LLC (Automotive client)

Diversified Recruitment Services, LLC (Automotive client) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run an automotive quality lab: manage a small tech team, oversee metrology, calibration, CMM, GD&T, and glass testing to global standards. Ideal for someone with a technical degree and strong automotive/ISO 9001/IATF 16949 background.

Employer: Tuff Shed

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Indoor shop job building storage sheds—cutting lumber, framing, painting, and assembling walls and trusses. No construction experience needed; training provided, plus tools supplied, monthly bonus potential, and a full benefits package.

Employer: RealTruck

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the Quality Management System for multiple plants, manage quality staff, and own ISO/IATF certifications, audits, and continuous improvement. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, leave benefits, and product discounts.

Employer: FORTILINE (Reece Group)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, seasonal Salary: Not listed

Team-based warehouse role receiving, stocking, and loading materials that support clean water and HVAC projects. You’ll use forklifts and material handling equipment, with chances to earn certifications and grow into CDL, leadership, or sales.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Whites Creek, TN

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Run HP Indigo digital presses, tune color and registration, and keep print jobs on spec. Good for someone with digital press experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort in a fast-paced print production setting.

Employer: Empire Auto Parts

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

General warehouse role picking, packing, receiving, and organizing auto parts. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, weekly pay, and no weekends, plus a casual, team-focused environment.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday 4pm–12am

Full-time, Sunday–Thursday Salary: Base pay range $51,690 – $71,071

Hands-on maintenance role on high-tech cyclotron equipment for PET radiopharmaceuticals—mix of electrical, mechanical, and troubleshooting work in a regulated environment. No cyclotron experience needed; training provided, plus full Siemens benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Nashville manufacturing and warehouse roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.