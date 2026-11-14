Nashville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and compliance. If you’re a JD or compliance pro, there are several solid options here, from contract roles to senior counsel.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell Location: Nashville, TN (or other HB offices / virtual)

(or other HB offices / virtual) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples in other states run $155,000–$350,000+

Work on complex commercial and healthcare litigation with a national firm. You’ll handle all phases of litigation and get strong benefits plus the option to sit in Nashville or work via their virtual office.

Employer: AllianceBernstein

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support AB’s Private Alternatives business on surveillance, testing, and regulatory obligations. Great fit if you have 4+ years in compliance/risk/audit and want front-row exposure to private funds and alternative investments.

Employer: PLS Logistics Services

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing logistics company, work directly with the owner and outside counsel, and handle collections, agreements, and trade secrets. Ideal for a JD with 1–3 years litigation and prosecutorial experience who wants big-firm exposure from an in-house seat.

Employer: Burr & Forman LLP

Location: Nashville, TN (or any Burr & Forman office)

(or any Burr & Forman office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided; actual pay depends on experience and market

Represent regional and national lenders in secured transactions and fund finance. Great for attorneys with 2+ years commercial lending experience who want mentoring, client contact, and a clear advancement path.

Employer: Latitude Legal (for a national transportation/logistics company)

(for a national transportation/logistics company) Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN (or Chicago, IL)

(or Chicago, IL) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $160,000–$200,000 + bonus

Lead the legal function, report to the CEO, and sit on the leadership team. Perfect for a transportation/logistics lawyer (intermodal freight experience required) ready to own contracts, employment issues, and claims strategy.

Employer: Sentry

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a caseload of bodily injury and auto liability claims, including litigated files, and work closely with counsel. Comes with hybrid flexibility, strong 401(k) match, and broad medical and wellness benefits.

Employer: NeoDym Technologies (contracting for TN Dept. of Health)

(contracting for TN Dept. of Health) Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid

Type: Contract (3+ years)

Salary: Not listed

Handle disciplinary cases for healthcare licensees in Tennessee’s 89 rural counties, from investigation through trial before licensing boards. Great for TN‑licensed litigators who want administrative law and public‑health impact.

Employer: Vision Square Inc

Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid

Type: Contract (Jan 4, 2027 – Sept 30, 2030)

Pay: $62/hour

Very similar scope to the Associate General Counsel role above: disciplinary cases, board hearings, and rural healthcare regulatory work. Ideal if you want hourly contract work with a clear end date and heavy litigation exposure.

Employer: CENTSTONE SERVICES LLC

Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid

Type: Contract (Jan 4, 2027 – Sept 30, 2030)

Salary: Not listed

Another contract role focused on disciplinary and administrative cases for healthcare licensees, including trials before boards and legislative bill analysis. Must be a TN resident with active TN bar and trial experience.

Employer: Tennessee General Assembly – Office of Legal Services

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, temporary (session)

Salary: Hourly (rate not listed)

Summarize bills, research, and support legislative attorneys in a nonpartisan office. Open to licensed attorneys, grads, and current law students; nice path into legislative or government practice.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote U.S. (listed for Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$87,000

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team, own client delivery, and drive performance metrics. Great for someone with 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people management who wants a fully compliance‑focused leadership role.

Employer: Clean 2 The KORE LLC (for a major healthcare client)

(for a major healthcare client) Location: Nashville, TN – Onsite with some remote

Type: Full-time, 2‑month contract

Pay: $28/hour

Log and track ethics complaints, manage investigation files, and draft summaries and reports. Good short‑term role if you have 5+ years in healthcare/compliance/HR and strong writing skills.

Employer: Bernheim Kelley, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Run your own PI docket from intake through settlement and litigation, with heavy client contact and courtroom work. Best for TN‑licensed attorneys with 3–5 years PI experience who like both negotiation and advocacy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Nashville’s legal and compliance market moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.