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Nashville
⚖️ Nashville Legal & Compliance Roles – Multiple Openings From Clerk to Head of Legal
12 days ago
Nashville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and compliance. If you’re a JD or compliance pro, there are several solid options here, from contract roles to senior counsel.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel – Healthcare Focus
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Nashville, TN (or other HB offices / virtual)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Market-based; examples in other states run $155,000–$350,000+
Work on complex commercial and healthcare litigation with a national firm. You’ll handle all phases of litigation and get strong benefits plus the option to sit in Nashville or work via their virtual office.
Senior Compliance Associate – Private Alternatives
- Employer: AllianceBernstein
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support AB’s Private Alternatives business on surveillance, testing, and regulatory obligations. Great fit if you have 4+ years in compliance/risk/audit and want front-row exposure to private funds and alternative investments.
Litigator – Transportation & Logistics
- Employer: PLS Logistics Services
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a growing logistics company, work directly with the owner and outside counsel, and handle collections, agreements, and trade secrets. Ideal for a JD with 1–3 years litigation and prosecutorial experience who wants big-firm exposure from an in-house seat.
Commercial Lending Associate Attorney
- Employer: Burr & Forman LLP
- Location: Nashville, TN (or any Burr & Forman office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range provided; actual pay depends on experience and market
Represent regional and national lenders in secured transactions and fund finance. Great for attorneys with 2+ years commercial lending experience who want mentoring, client contact, and a clear advancement path.
Senior In‑House Counsel, Head of Legal
- Employer: Latitude Legal (for a national transportation/logistics company)
- Location: Hybrid – Nashville, TN (or Chicago, IL)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $160,000–$200,000 + bonus
Lead the legal function, report to the CEO, and sit on the leadership team. Perfect for a transportation/logistics lawyer (intermodal freight experience required) ready to own contracts, employment issues, and claims strategy.
Senior Claims Representative – Commercial Liability
- Employer: Sentry
- Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage a caseload of bodily injury and auto liability claims, including litigated files, and work closely with counsel. Comes with hybrid flexibility, strong 401(k) match, and broad medical and wellness benefits.
Contractor Associate General Counsel – Rural Health (TN Dept. of Health)
- Employer: NeoDym Technologies (contracting for TN Dept. of Health)
- Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid
- Type: Contract (3+ years)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle disciplinary cases for healthcare licensees in Tennessee’s 89 rural counties, from investigation through trial before licensing boards. Great for TN‑licensed litigators who want administrative law and public‑health impact.
Attorney – Healthcare Regulatory & Administrative Litigation
- Employer: Vision Square Inc
- Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid
- Type: Contract (Jan 4, 2027 – Sept 30, 2030)
- Pay: $62/hour
Very similar scope to the Associate General Counsel role above: disciplinary cases, board hearings, and rural healthcare regulatory work. Ideal if you want hourly contract work with a clear end date and heavy litigation exposure.
Attorney – Healthcare Disciplinary & Admin Law
- Employer: CENTSTONE SERVICES LLC
- Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid
- Type: Contract (Jan 4, 2027 – Sept 30, 2030)
- Salary: Not listed
Another contract role focused on disciplinary and administrative cases for healthcare licensees, including trials before boards and legislative bill analysis. Must be a TN resident with active TN bar and trial experience.
Session Law Clerk – Tennessee General Assembly
- Employer: Tennessee General Assembly – Office of Legal Services
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full-time, temporary (session)
- Salary: Hourly (rate not listed)
Summarize bills, research, and support legislative attorneys in a nonpartisan office. Open to licensed attorneys, grads, and current law students; nice path into legislative or government practice.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services – Financial Crime Compliance
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Remote U.S. (listed for Nashville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$87,000
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team, own client delivery, and drive performance metrics. Great for someone with 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people management who wants a fully compliance‑focused leadership role.
Case Coordinator – Ethics & Compliance
- Employer: Clean 2 The KORE LLC (for a major healthcare client)
- Location: Nashville, TN – Onsite with some remote
- Type: Full-time, 2‑month contract
- Pay: $28/hour
Log and track ethics complaints, manage investigation files, and draft summaries and reports. Good short‑term role if you have 5+ years in healthcare/compliance/HR and strong writing skills.
Personal Injury Attorney – Pre‑Litigation & Litigation
- Employer: Bernheim Kelley, LLC
- Location: Nashville, TN – Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Run your own PI docket from intake through settlement and litigation, with heavy client contact and courtroom work. Best for TN‑licensed attorneys with 3–5 years PI experience who like both negotiation and advocacy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Nashville’s legal and compliance market moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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