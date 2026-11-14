Nashville’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of hybrid and remote options, plus several AI-heavy roles. Here are some of the best Information Technology openings around town this week.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Nashville, TN (office environment, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end enterprise data projects for CFO-level clients, from scoping to go-live. Great fit if you have 10+ years in data/BI, deep SQL and warehouse skills, and want a senior manager–level role with strong flexibility and generous leave.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Location: Remote – supporting VA, listed for Nashville

Type: Full-time, W-2, U.S. only

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Build cloud-based dashboards and REST APIs for healthcare EDI data on AWS. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years Java/Node + Angular, public trust eligibility, and interest in federal healthcare work.

Employer: Jobot (for an established e‑commerce retailer)

Location: Remote – company hiring from Nashville

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Own core pieces of a Magento/PHP storefront with live inventory and fast releases. Fully remote, small team, and lots of autonomy if you’re strong in PHP, JavaScript, and SQL.

Employer: MeeBoss (for Aleixo Technologies)

Location: Nashville Airport, TN – on-site

Type: Contract (6 months)

Salary: Not listed (contract)

Design and support complex Cisco LAN/WAN at the airport, including switches, firewalls, and wireless. Best for a CCNP with 7+ years network experience who’s comfortable fully on-site.

Employer: KANINI

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days/week)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building GenAI and agentic solutions with tools like Python, Node, LangChain, TensorFlow/PyTorch, and cloud AI services. Great for 3–5 year engineers wanting deeper AI/ML and RAG experience.

Employer: Raas Infotek

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Type: Contract, W-2 only

Salary: Not listed

Lead a .NET team as a Senior Technical Lead, driving code quality, reviews, and performance. Strong fit if you’re advanced in C#, .NET, SQL Server and enjoy mentoring developers.

Employer: ProviderTrust

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Own a greenfield data warehouse/lake and LLM platform for a healthcare compliance company. Ideal for senior data engineers (7+ years) with Snowflake/Databricks/BigQuery, Python, SQL, and real LLM/RAG in production.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Nashville, TN (consulting, hybrid/remote mix)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,000 – $200,000 (Architect/Sr Architect band)

Architect AI-first SDLC practices and ship GenAI-enabled platforms for clients. Great for engineers with 6+ years building production systems, strong cloud + DevOps, and daily use of tools like GitHub Copilot/Cursor/Claude Code.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first, hiring in Nashville

Type: Full-time

Salary (Sapphire states incl. TN): $204,000 – $264,000

Lead the tech strategy for checkout and auth flows used by thousands of merchants. Heavy React/TypeScript and backend orchestration, plus strong ownership of reliability, security, and mentoring.

Employer: HealthStream

Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid / WFH flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $160,000

Build and support healthcare workforce products using Java + Spring Boot (and some PHP). Good match if you have 5+ years experience and want strong benefits, mission-driven work, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN (commutable to office, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time (Sr Consultant)

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Design and run D365 F&O + Power Platform environments with Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD. Great for folks with 6+ years in Dynamics/Power Platform who like architecture, governance, and client-facing work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hermitage, TN (hybrid, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Blend eDiscovery, unstructured data, and GenAI for investigations and financial crime work. Good fit if you have 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery, tools like Relativity, and coding in Python/SQL/Java/C# or VBA.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Location: Nashville, TN or near OCI data centers; ~25% travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,300 – $209,500

Lead AI cloud network builds for OCI, focusing on automation, Python scripting, and large-scale data center networking (BGP/OSPF, IPv4/IPv6, NETCONF/YANG). Ideal for senior network engineers from ISP/cloud backgrounds.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,800 – $355,400

Hands-on leader building executive dashboards, data models, and AI-driven analytics across Oracle’s data center programs. Requires 8–12+ years in BI/data engineering, strong SQL + Python, and real-world LLM/AI workflow experience.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,200 – $306,400

Own a major storage or networking data path subsystem for a new DPU platform. Deep C/C++ on Linux, high-performance I/O, and experience with DPUs/SmartNICs, NVMe, RDMA, or DPDK will stand out.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,600 – $234,600

Design and scale AI-native distributed systems using heavy automation, IaC, and SRE practices. Great for senior engineers who live in cloud-native, highly available, telemetry-rich environments.

Employer: Archer (for Oracle)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,100 – $209,500

Architect and configure Oracle Primavera Cloud for global data center build programs. Best for folks with significant OPC experience, strong project controls (schedule/cost/risk), and comfort with APIs, JSON, SQL.

Employer: Deloitte Global

Location: Nashville, TN / Hermitage / Tampa (global team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified in posting

Own test strategy and delivery coordination for global Opportunity-to-Engagement systems. Good fit if you’ve 4+ years as a test/delivery manager, know Jira/HP ALM/Azure DevOps, and can lead cross-team releases.

Employer: Philips

Location: Nashville, TN (office-based, 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Nashville): $115,000 – $183,000

Build data pipelines, AI models, and analytics for hospital patient monitoring. Great for 2+ years in data/AI engineering with tools like AWS/Azure, Snowflake, Databricks, OpenAI/Claude/Copilot, React.js, and strong Python/analytics skills.

Employer: Altek Limited

Location: Nashville, TN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $1,500 – $2,500+ per week (piece-rate)

Install and repair internet, TV, and phone services at homes and businesses. Includes field shadowing, weekly pay, and optional travel with per diem—good entry path into hands-on network/field tech work.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Nashville’s tech market is moving fast, and the best roles don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.