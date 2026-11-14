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💻 Nashville IT & AI Jobs: Multiple Roles From Mid-Level to $350K+
Nashville’s tech scene is hot right now—lots of hybrid and remote options, plus several AI-heavy roles. Here are some of the best Information Technology openings around town this week.
Senior Solutions Architect – Enterprise Data
Employer: Elliott Davis
Location: Nashville, TN (office environment, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end enterprise data projects for CFO-level clients, from scoping to go-live. Great fit if you have 10+ years in data/BI, deep SQL and warehouse skills, and want a senior manager–level role with strong flexibility and generous leave.
Senior Systems Engineer (Angular)
Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)
Location: Remote – supporting VA, listed for Nashville
Type: Full-time, W-2, U.S. only
Salary: $85,389 – $116,975
Build cloud-based dashboards and REST APIs for healthcare EDI data on AWS. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years Java/Node + Angular, public trust eligibility, and interest in federal healthcare work.
Software Engineer – Magento E‑commerce
Employer: Jobot (for an established e‑commerce retailer)
Location: Remote – company hiring from Nashville
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $130,000
Own core pieces of a Magento/PHP storefront with live inventory and fast releases. Fully remote, small team, and lots of autonomy if you’re strong in PHP, JavaScript, and SQL.
Senior Network Engineer (On‑site Airport)
Employer: MeeBoss (for Aleixo Technologies)
Location: Nashville Airport, TN – on-site
Type: Contract (6 months)
Salary: Not listed (contract)
Design and support complex Cisco LAN/WAN at the airport, including switches, firewalls, and wireless. Best for a CCNP with 7+ years network experience who’s comfortable fully on-site.
Applied AI Engineer
Employer: KANINI
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days/week)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role building GenAI and agentic solutions with tools like Python, Node, LangChain, TensorFlow/PyTorch, and cloud AI services. Great for 3–5 year engineers wanting deeper AI/ML and RAG experience.
.NET Developer (Senior Technical Lead, W2 Only)
Employer: Raas Infotek
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)
Type: Contract, W-2 only
Salary: Not listed
Lead a .NET team as a Senior Technical Lead, driving code quality, reviews, and performance. Strong fit if you’re advanced in C#, .NET, SQL Server and enjoy mentoring developers.
Data & AI Platform Architect
Employer: ProviderTrust
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid – 2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Own a greenfield data warehouse/lake and LLM platform for a healthcare compliance company. Ideal for senior data engineers (7+ years) with Snowflake/Databricks/BigQuery, Python, SQL, and real LLM/RAG in production.
Software Architect – AI Accelerated Engineering Lead
Employer: Slalom
Location: Nashville, TN (consulting, hybrid/remote mix)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $133,000 – $200,000 (Architect/Sr Architect band)
Architect AI-first SDLC practices and ship GenAI-enabled platforms for clients. Great for engineers with 6+ years building production systems, strong cloud + DevOps, and daily use of tools like GitHub Copilot/Cursor/Claude Code.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first, hiring in Nashville
Type: Full-time
Salary (Sapphire states incl. TN): $204,000 – $264,000
Lead the tech strategy for checkout and auth flows used by thousands of merchants. Heavy React/TypeScript and backend orchestration, plus strong ownership of reliability, security, and mentoring.
Sr. Java Developer
Employer: HealthStream
Location: Nashville, TN (Hybrid / WFH flexibility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,000 – $160,000
Build and support healthcare workforce products using Java + Spring Boot (and some PHP). Good match if you have 5+ years experience and want strong benefits, mission-driven work, and hybrid flexibility.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Hermitage, TN (commutable to office, travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time (Sr Consultant)
Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Design and run D365 F&O + Power Platform environments with Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD. Great for folks with 6+ years in Dynamics/Power Platform who like architecture, governance, and client-facing work.
Senior Consultant – Risk & Forensics (Data Management)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Hermitage, TN (hybrid, travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Blend eDiscovery, unstructured data, and GenAI for investigations and financial crime work. Good fit if you have 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery, tools like Relativity, and coding in Python/SQL/Java/C# or VBA.
Principal Network Developer (Agentic Engineering, Ansible)
Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
Location: Nashville, TN or near OCI data centers; ~25% travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: $102,300 – $209,500
Lead AI cloud network builds for OCI, focusing on automation, Python scripting, and large-scale data center networking (BGP/OSPF, IPv4/IPv6, NETCONF/YANG). Ideal for senior network engineers from ISP/cloud backgrounds.
Senior Director of Business Intelligence & AI Analytics
Employer: Archer (for Oracle)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $169,800 – $355,400
Hands-on leader building executive dashboards, data models, and AI-driven analytics across Oracle’s data center programs. Requires 8–12+ years in BI/data engineering, strong SQL + Python, and real-world LLM/AI workflow experience.
Senior Principal Software Engineer – DPU Platform
Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,200 – $306,400
Own a major storage or networking data path subsystem for a new DPU platform. Deep C/C++ on Linux, high-performance I/O, and experience with DPUs/SmartNICs, NVMe, RDMA, or DPDK will stand out.
Principal Core Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Archer (for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $114,600 – $234,600
Design and scale AI-native distributed systems using heavy automation, IaC, and SRE practices. Great for senior engineers who live in cloud-native, highly available, telemetry-rich environments.
Oracle Primavera Cloud (OPC) Solution Architect
Employer: Archer (for Oracle)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,100 – $209,500
Architect and configure Oracle Primavera Cloud for global data center build programs. Best for folks with significant OPC experience, strong project controls (schedule/cost/risk), and comfort with APIs, JSON, SQL.
O2E Global Delivery & Test Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte Global
Location: Nashville, TN / Hermitage / Tampa (global team)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not specified in posting
Own test strategy and delivery coordination for global Opportunity-to-Engagement systems. Good fit if you’ve 4+ years as a test/delivery manager, know Jira/HP ALM/Azure DevOps, and can lead cross-team releases.
AI & Data Engineer – Hospital Patient Monitoring
Employer: Philips
Location: Nashville, TN (office-based, 3+ days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Nashville): $115,000 – $183,000
Build data pipelines, AI models, and analytics for hospital patient monitoring. Great for 2+ years in data/AI engineering with tools like AWS/Azure, Snowflake, Databricks, OpenAI/Claude/Copilot, React.js, and strong Python/analytics skills.
Cable Technician (Telecom/Broadband)
Employer: Altek Limited
Location: Nashville, TN (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Approx. $1,500 – $2,500+ per week (piece-rate)
Install and repair internet, TV, and phone services at homes and businesses. Includes field shadowing, weekly pay, and optional travel with per diem—good entry path into hands-on network/field tech work.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Nashville’s tech market is moving fast, and the best roles don’t sit open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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