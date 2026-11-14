Nashville’s healthcare scene is booming, from boutique clinics to big hospital systems and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings in and around Nashville, TN worth a quick look.

Employer: Curcio Dermatology

Location: Nashville, TN (single-location practice)

Type: Full-time or part-time (1–4 days/week)

Salary: Competitive, 100% productivity-based + benefits

Independent, physician-owned boutique derm practice with lower patient volumes, flexible schedule, and potential partnership/equity. Minimal admin work thanks to full EMR and automated billing.

Employer: Tri-Imaging Solutions

Location: Madison, TN (just north of Nashville)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive pay + health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO

Entry-level role to launch your medical imaging career (CT, MRI, X-ray, etc.) with a clear path from Tech I → III and strong hands-on training and mentorship.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Old Hickory, TN & greater Nashville area

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: Up to $15.75/hr, weekly pay + Daily Pay option

Flexible hours, work close to home, and get mileage/travel time reimbursement plus access to medical, dental, vision, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Tri-Imaging Solutions

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive pay + benefits

Senior-level CT expert role leading complex CT work, mentoring junior techs, and driving quality and process improvements in a specialized imaging environment.

Employer: TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Robust medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match (3–9%), ESPP, tuition help, PTO

Hospital-based PT role using a wide range of therapies and equipment, with strong benefits and support for education and career growth.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Comprehensive health, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition & loan assistance

Hands-on histology role doing embedding, microtomy, staining (including IHC/special stains) in a large, well-resourced lab network.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Antioch, TN (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $1,964/week (includes stipends; details via recruiter)

Travel PT contract with guaranteed hours, working days in rehab; Coast is a well-rated national travel agency with support for new and experienced travelers.

Employer: AbbVie via BioSpace

Location: Field-based, territory includes Tennessee (must live in territory)

Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel

Salary: Competitive base + long-term incentive + full benefits (range varies by location)

Field medical role for an advanced-degree clinician/scientist to engage KOLs, support research, and educate on AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio in Parkinson’s disease.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Remote from Nashville area (must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital)

Type: Full-time, work from home

Benefits: Full HCA package including medical, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO

Back-office role handling provider enrollments with Medicaid/Medicare and commercial payors—good fit if you have 1+ year in enrollment or managed care and want remote work.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN (travel)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: Approx. $1,968/week (plus stipends)

Night-shift NICU RT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k), and strong traveler support—ideal if you have 2+ years recent RT experience.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, home health

Benefits: Generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses

Home health PTA role supporting PTs in helping patients regain function at home, with strong benefits and lots of independence in the field.

Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center – Parthenon Pavilion

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, leadership RN role

Benefits: Full HCA package with tuition & loan assistance, 401(k) match

Charge-level behavioral health RN position overseeing shift operations, staff support, and patient flow in a large, established psych facility.

Employer: TriStar Cardiovascular Surgery (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Schedule Perks: No nights, weekends, holidays, or call

Clinic MA role in a cardiac surgery practice doing vitals, injections, labs, and minor procedure support, with strong benefits and predictable hours.

Employer: United Energy Workers Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN (in-home visits)

Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: About $6,720/week (for full 24/7 coverage schedule as structured)

High-paying in-home RN role serving former energy workers, with flexible scheduling you coordinate directly with patients and a strong focus on holistic, relationship-based care.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,703/week + stipends for those who qualify

Cath Lab Tech contract with day-one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and strong support; 1+ year of experience required.

Employer: IntellaTriage

Location: Remote (CST hours, Nashville-friendly)

Type: Part-time, 3:30p–11p + rotating weekends

Pay: $25–$28/hr + $2/hr differentials for nights/weekends

Work-from-home hospice triage role taking after-hours calls, coordinating care, and documenting in EMR—great if you have hospice experience and want shorter, remote shifts.

Employer: SourceMD (recruiting for group practice)

Location: Nashville, TN area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation + partnership track

Group practice opportunity for a BC/BE ObGyn with a clear path to partnership in the Nashville market.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $2,131/week

Day-shift X-ray/Rad Tech role in a physician office setting, ideal if you hold an XMO TN license and want a stable daytime travel contract.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,305/week

Cath Lab Tech contract in a 125-bed facility with GE equipment, Mac Lab/Meditech, and 24/7 STEMI services; requires ACLS, BLS, RCIS and invasive cardiology scrub experience.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, four 10-hr days

Pay: Approx. $2,305/week

High-volume Cath/EP Lab with 11 procedure rooms and advanced cardiac procedures; flexible 4x10 schedule plus call, for experienced RCIS/RCES/RT(R) techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies list related roles once you’re on their page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.