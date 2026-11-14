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🏥 Nashville healthcare hiring now: multiple local & travel roles
Nashville’s healthcare scene is booming, from boutique clinics to big hospital systems and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings in and around Nashville, TN worth a quick look.
Dermatologist
Employer: Curcio Dermatology
Location: Nashville, TN (single-location practice)
Type: Full-time or part-time (1–4 days/week)
Salary: Competitive, 100% productivity-based + benefits
Independent, physician-owned boutique derm practice with lower patient volumes, flexible schedule, and potential partnership/equity. Minimal admin work thanks to full EMR and automated billing.
Imaging Technician I
Employer: Tri-Imaging Solutions
Location: Madison, TN (just north of Nashville)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Competitive pay + health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO
Entry-level role to launch your medical imaging career (CT, MRI, X-ray, etc.) with a clear path from Tech I → III and strong hands-on training and mentorship.
Caregiver / Home Care Aide
Employer: Addus HomeCare
Location: Old Hickory, TN & greater Nashville area
Type: Full-time or part-time
Pay: Up to $15.75/hr, weekly pay + Daily Pay option
Flexible hours, work close to home, and get mileage/travel time reimbursement plus access to medical, dental, vision, and bonus opportunities.
CT Technician III (Computed Tomography)
Employer: Tri-Imaging Solutions
Location: Madison, TN
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Competitive pay + benefits
Senior-level CT expert role leading complex CT work, mentoring junior techs, and driving quality and process improvements in a specialized imaging environment.
Physical Therapist
Employer: TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Benefits: Robust medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match (3–9%), ESPP, tuition help, PTO
Hospital-based PT role using a wide range of therapies and equipment, with strong benefits and support for education and career growth.
Histology Technician
Employer: HCA Healthcare
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Benefits: Comprehensive health, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition & loan assistance
Hands-on histology role doing embedding, microtomy, staining (including IHC/special stains) in a large, well-resourced lab network.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,964/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Antioch, TN (travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Pay: Approx. $1,964/week (includes stipends; details via recruiter)
Travel PT contract with guaranteed hours, working days in rehab; Coast is a well-rated national travel agency with support for new and experienced travelers.
MSL / Senior MSL – Parkinson's Disease (South)
Employer: AbbVie via BioSpace
Location: Field-based, territory includes Tennessee (must live in territory)
Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel
Salary: Competitive base + long-term incentive + full benefits (range varies by location)
Field medical role for an advanced-degree clinician/scientist to engage KOLs, support research, and educate on AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio in Parkinson’s disease.
Medicaid Provider Enrollment Specialist (WFH)
Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon
Location: Remote from Nashville area (must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital)
Type: Full-time, work from home
Benefits: Full HCA package including medical, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO
Back-office role handling provider enrollments with Medicaid/Medicare and commercial payors—good fit if you have 1+ year in enrollment or managed care and want remote work.
Travel NICU Respiratory Therapist – $1,968/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Nashville, TN (travel)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Pay: Approx. $1,968/week (plus stipends)
Night-shift NICU RT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k), and strong traveler support—ideal if you have 2+ years recent RT experience.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Home Health
Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, home health
Benefits: Generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses
Home health PTA role supporting PTs in helping patients regain function at home, with strong benefits and lots of independence in the field.
Mental Health Clinical Nurse Coordinator (RN)
Employer: TriStar Centennial Medical Center – Parthenon Pavilion
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, leadership RN role
Benefits: Full HCA package with tuition & loan assistance, 401(k) match
Charge-level behavioral health RN position overseeing shift operations, staff support, and patient flow in a large, established psych facility.
Medical Assistant – Cardiovascular Surgery
Employer: TriStar Cardiovascular Surgery (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Schedule Perks: No nights, weekends, holidays, or call
Clinic MA role in a cardiac surgery practice doing vitals, injections, labs, and minor procedure support, with strong benefits and predictable hours.
24/7 Registered Nurse – 1099 Home Care
Employer: United Energy Workers Healthcare
Location: Nashville, TN (in-home visits)
Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor
Pay: About $6,720/week (for full 24/7 coverage schedule as structured)
High-paying in-home RN role serving former energy workers, with flexible scheduling you coordinate directly with patients and a strong focus on holistic, relationship-based care.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,703/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
Pay: Approx. $2,703/week + stipends for those who qualify
Cath Lab Tech contract with day-one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and strong support; 1+ year of experience required.
Remote Hospice Triage RN – PT Evenings
Employer: IntellaTriage
Location: Remote (CST hours, Nashville-friendly)
Type: Part-time, 3:30p–11p + rotating weekends
Pay: $25–$28/hr + $2/hr differentials for nights/weekends
Work-from-home hospice triage role taking after-hours calls, coordinating care, and documenting in EMR—great if you have hospice experience and want shorter, remote shifts.
ObGyn Physician
Employer: SourceMD (recruiting for group practice)
Location: Nashville, TN area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive compensation + partnership track
Group practice opportunity for a BC/BE ObGyn with a clear path to partnership in the Nashville market.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $2,131/week
Employer: Thrive Staffing
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Pay: Approx. $2,131/week
Day-shift X-ray/Rad Tech role in a physician office setting, ideal if you hold an XMO TN license and want a stable daytime travel contract.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,305/week (Days, 8-hr)
Employer: Thrive Staffing
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
Pay: Approx. $2,305/week
Cath Lab Tech contract in a 125-bed facility with GE equipment, Mac Lab/Meditech, and 24/7 STEMI services; requires ACLS, BLS, RCIS and invasive cardiology scrub experience.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,305/week (Days, 10-hr)
Employer: Thrive Staffing
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, four 10-hr days
Pay: Approx. $2,305/week
High-volume Cath/EP Lab with 11 procedure rooms and advanced cardiac procedures; flexible 4x10 schedule plus call, for experienced RCIS/RCES/RT(R) techs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies list related roles once you’re on their page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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