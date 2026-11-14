Nashville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on coordinators to senior strategic roles. If you work in people, tech, or talent, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: TruGreen

Location: Nashville/Franklin, TN (701 Cool Springs Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,175 – $131,958

Lead Workday HR tech for a major employer, focusing on Benefits plus areas like Time, Absence, or Payroll. Great fit if you love configuring systems, building reports, and partnering with HR, Payroll, and IT in an Agile environment.

Employer: Sony Music Publishing

Location: Nashville, TN (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full-cycle recruiting for tech and corporate roles across the Americas, partnering directly with Directors, VPs, and C‑suite. Ideal if you’re a seasoned in-house tech recruiter who enjoys market intel, executive search, and building talent pipelines.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Nashville, TN (or any ArchWell Health market, regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic talent and workforce partner role supporting leaders in a fast-growing, senior-focused healthcare group. Good for HR pros who like org design, succession planning, and coaching leaders more than day-to-day employee relations.

Employer: MrBeast / Beast Industries

Location: Greenville, NC (relocation required; assistance provided)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not in Nashville, but flagged for anyone open to moving: own on‑screen talent time and development for one of the biggest creators in the world. Great if you’ve managed performers before and want a senior, high-impact role in digital media.

Employer: Ferrovial Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day HR operations for a global infrastructure company—recruiting, onboarding, HRIS (preferably Workday), benefits support, and compliance. A solid next step if you have 3–5 years in HR and want broad, hands-on experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Nashville HR roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.