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🧑💼 Nashville HR Jobs: Multiple Openings from Coordinator to Senior Roles
Nashville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on coordinators to senior strategic roles. If you work in people, tech, or talent, there’s likely something here for you.
Senior HR Technology Solutions Analyst
Employer: TruGreen
Location: Nashville/Franklin, TN (701 Cool Springs Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $79,175 – $131,958
Lead Workday HR tech for a major employer, focusing on Benefits plus areas like Time, Absence, or Payroll. Great fit if you love configuring systems, building reports, and partnering with HR, Payroll, and IT in an Agile environment.
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Technology
Employer: Sony Music Publishing
Location: Nashville, TN (4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own full-cycle recruiting for tech and corporate roles across the Americas, partnering directly with Directors, VPs, and C‑suite. Ideal if you’re a seasoned in-house tech recruiter who enjoys market intel, executive search, and building talent pipelines.
Human Resources Business Partner – Corporate
Employer: ArchWell Health
Location: Nashville, TN (or any ArchWell Health market, regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Strategic talent and workforce partner role supporting leaders in a fast-growing, senior-focused healthcare group. Good for HR pros who like org design, succession planning, and coaching leaders more than day-to-day employee relations.
Senior Talent Manager, Beast Studios
Employer: MrBeast / Beast Industries
Location: Greenville, NC (relocation required; assistance provided)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Not in Nashville, but flagged for anyone open to moving: own on‑screen talent time and development for one of the biggest creators in the world. Great if you’ve managed performers before and want a senior, high-impact role in digital media.
Human Resources Coordinator
Employer: Ferrovial Construction
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support day-to-day HR operations for a global infrastructure company—recruiting, onboarding, HRIS (preferably Workday), benefits support, and compliance. A solid next step if you have 3–5 years in HR and want broad, hands-on experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Nashville HR roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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