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🍽️ Nashville Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$80K
Nashville’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs that come with it. Here are several solid openings across restaurants, hotels, and senior living—many with benefits and clear growth paths.
Full Time Team Member
Employer: Shake Shack
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour + tips, plus up to $2/hour extra for late shifts
Work in a fast-paced, upbeat burger spot with weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want strong training and room to grow.
Team Member
Employer: Captain D's
Location: Hermitage, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $12.50–$16/hour
Flexible schedules, 50% meal discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, and paid training. Good entry role if you’re 14+ and want a first job with clear growth (most GMs started as team members).
Assistant Manager
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Lead a single restaurant with a 3+ week paid leadership training program, bonus potential, free meals, and full benefits including 401(k) with match and PTO. Ideal for experienced supervisors ready to move into restaurant management.
Kitchen Team (Indeed Event)
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Cook, work the line, or front counter in a busy Panda Express with flexible schedules, free meals on shift, benefits, and paid training. No experience needed—good for anyone wanting a long-term path in fast-casual dining.
Captain PM (Fine Dining Server)
Employer: Four Seasons – Bacco Restaurant & Bar
Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (SoBro)
Type: Full-time
Fine-dining server role in a luxury hotel restaurant, owning the full guest experience from greeting to payment. Offers competitive pay, strong benefits, global hotel discounts, and complimentary meals and uniform cleaning.
Runner (Temporary) – Soho House Nashville
Employer: Soho House & Co.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Temporary / Other
Support servers by running food, resetting tables, and keeping service smooth in a high-energy members’ club. Comes with health benefits for full-time, PTO, team meals, and lots of in-house training and events.
Server/Bartender
Employer: Eastside Bowl
Location: Madison, TN
Type: Part-time / Variable (8–35 hrs/week)
Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips
Split your time between bartending and serving in a lively bowling and music venue. Best for experienced bartenders who like a busy, entertainment-focused environment.
Dietary Aide
Employer: HHS
Location: St. Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital (Midtown Nashville, TN)
Type: Full-time & Part-time available
Pay: $18/hour
Help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and support kitchen prep in a hospital setting. Offers benefits like PTO, medical, dental, 401(k), and steady second-shift work.
Cook – La Quinta Inn & Suites Downtown Stadium
Employer: PM Hotel Group
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Not listed (hotel cook role)
Prep and cook hotel menu items, keep the kitchen clean, and handle equipment safely. At least 1 year line/prep cook experience preferred; perks include good pay plus hotel and food & beverage discounts.
Dietary Cook
Employer: Americare Senior Living – Hickory Gardens
Location: Madison, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16/hour
Cook home-style meals for assisted living residents on a 6am–6pm schedule with alternating weekends. Offers PTO, health benefits, free meals, tuition help, 401(k), and a strong focus on work-life balance.
In Room Dining Overnight Server
Employer: QED Hospitality – Marsh House
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time (Overnight)
Deliver late-night room service orders, set up trays, and coordinate with the kitchen in a boutique hotel. Good fit if you like independent overnight work and have prior F&B or hotel experience.
Manager in Training
Employer: Drury Hotels
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
14-week paid program for recent grads to learn hotel operations (including food & beverage) and move into management. Includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, hotel discounts, full benefits, and strong promotion paths.
Chef de Cuisine
Employer: Belle Meade Country Club
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year
Lead the main kitchen for a la carte dining, supervise cooks, help with menu development, and uphold high culinary standards. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and meals.
Server
Employer: Nashville Korean BBQ • HOT POT
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Not listed (server role)
Pay: $25–$35/hour (likely including tips)
Serve guests in a busy Korean BBQ/hot pot restaurant, using POS, upselling menu items, and keeping the dining room clean. Great for experienced servers who want strong hourly earning potential.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have more than one opening and love people who show interest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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