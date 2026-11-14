Nashville’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs that come with it. Here are several solid openings across restaurants, hotels, and senior living—many with benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + tips, plus up to $2/hour extra for late shifts

Work in a fast-paced, upbeat burger spot with weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more. Great fit if you’re 16+ and want strong training and room to grow.

Employer: Captain D's

Location: Hermitage, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50–$16/hour

Flexible schedules, 50% meal discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, and paid training. Good entry role if you’re 14+ and want a first job with clear growth (most GMs started as team members).

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead a single restaurant with a 3+ week paid leadership training program, bonus potential, free meals, and full benefits including 401(k) with match and PTO. Ideal for experienced supervisors ready to move into restaurant management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Cook, work the line, or front counter in a busy Panda Express with flexible schedules, free meals on shift, benefits, and paid training. No experience needed—good for anyone wanting a long-term path in fast-casual dining.

Employer: Four Seasons – Bacco Restaurant & Bar

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN (SoBro)

Type: Full-time

Fine-dining server role in a luxury hotel restaurant, owning the full guest experience from greeting to payment. Offers competitive pay, strong benefits, global hotel discounts, and complimentary meals and uniform cleaning.

Employer: Soho House & Co.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary / Other

Support servers by running food, resetting tables, and keeping service smooth in a high-energy members’ club. Comes with health benefits for full-time, PTO, team meals, and lots of in-house training and events.

Employer: Eastside Bowl

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Part-time / Variable (8–35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips

Split your time between bartending and serving in a lively bowling and music venue. Best for experienced bartenders who like a busy, entertainment-focused environment.

Employer: HHS

Location: St. Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital (Midtown Nashville, TN)

Type: Full-time & Part-time available

Pay: $18/hour

Help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and support kitchen prep in a hospital setting. Offers benefits like PTO, medical, dental, 401(k), and steady second-shift work.

Employer: PM Hotel Group

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Not listed (hotel cook role)

Prep and cook hotel menu items, keep the kitchen clean, and handle equipment safely. At least 1 year line/prep cook experience preferred; perks include good pay plus hotel and food & beverage discounts.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Hickory Gardens

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Cook home-style meals for assisted living residents on a 6am–6pm schedule with alternating weekends. Offers PTO, health benefits, free meals, tuition help, 401(k), and a strong focus on work-life balance.

Employer: QED Hospitality – Marsh House

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (Overnight)

Deliver late-night room service orders, set up trays, and coordinate with the kitchen in a boutique hotel. Good fit if you like independent overnight work and have prior F&B or hotel experience.

Employer: Drury Hotels

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

14-week paid program for recent grads to learn hotel operations (including food & beverage) and move into management. Includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, hotel discounts, full benefits, and strong promotion paths.

Employer: Belle Meade Country Club

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year

Lead the main kitchen for a la carte dining, supervise cooks, help with menu development, and uphold high culinary standards. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and meals.

Employer: Nashville Korean BBQ • HOT POT

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Not listed (server role)

Pay: $25–$35/hour (likely including tips)

Serve guests in a busy Korean BBQ/hot pot restaurant, using POS, upselling menu items, and keeping the dining room clean. Great for experienced servers who want strong hourly earning potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have more than one opening and love people who show interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.