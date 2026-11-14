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Nashville
👔 Nashville Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Salaries
12 days ago
Nashville leadership roles are booming right now, especially in construction, tech, healthcare, and mission‑driven nonprofits. If you’re ready to step into a bigger seat, these openings span hands‑on ops, C‑suite, and high‑impact strategy.
General Manager – Tech‑Enabled Hotel Property
- Employer: Kasa
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $140,000–$150,000 base + potential equity/bonus
Lead a 100–300+ room property with full P&L ownership, onsite team leadership, and heavy focus on automation and data‑driven decisions. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in hotel management and want big‑company benefits plus stock options, flexible PTO, 401(k), and travel credits.
Traveling Project Supervisor (Manufacturing)
- Employer: Stratosphere Quality
- Location: Base in North Nashville, TN; travel within 2‑hour radius
- Type: Full‑time, 1st shift
- Pay: $21.27/hour + mileage & travel time reimbursement
Supervise quality inspector teams at customer plants, handle daily project setup, training, and reporting. Comes with PTO from day one, medical/dental, 401(k), paid training, and advancement after 90 days.
Preconstruction Manager (Commercial GC)
- Employer: Fondren Construction (via Abstrakt Marketing Group)
- Location: Nashville, TN or Jackson, MS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year
Own estimating, budgeting, and subcontractor coordination before projects break ground. Great for commercial GC pros with strong Nashville subcontractor relationships who want a bigger say in which projects move forward.
Project Manager – Mechanical (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR Mechanical Contractor)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year, DOE
Run large HVAC and piping scopes on data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing projects from precon through closeout. Includes bonus, vehicle package for qualified candidates, 401(k), and full benefits. (Same role also posted under other CyberCoders links.)
Chief Financial Officer – Specialty Pharmacy
- Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (search firm for unnamed client)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + equity)
C‑suite role for a finance leader who knows pharmacy/pharmacy services and can build a sophisticated finance function in a high‑growth, tech‑enabled business. Strong upside via equity stake and partnership with the CEO.
Project Manager, GEMS – NA Startup (80% Travel)
- Employer: Amazon
- Location: Nashville, TN (corporate office + nationwide travel)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary (Nashville): $66,800–$116,800/year
Lead new‑build and retrofit infrastructure projects across Amazon’s network, coordinating vendors, budgets, and schedules. Heavy travel but strong Amazon benefits, RSUs, and sign‑on potential for those with 3+ years of project/program management and construction experience.
Construction Manager – North America Design & Construction
- Employer: Amazon
- Location: Nashville, TN (60% regional travel)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary (Nashville): $69,700–$122,000/year
Act as Amazon’s owner’s rep on fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations from design through handover. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in construction/project management, contract negotiation, and comfort juggling multiple large jobs.
Chief Philanthropy Officer
- Employer: YMCA of Middle Tennessee (via Scion Executive Search)
- Location: Nashville, TN (onsite)
- Type: Full‑time executive
- Salary: $210,000–$240,000/year (DOE)
Lead a team raising $10M+ annually through major gifts, capital campaigns, and endowment growth. Great fit for seasoned fundraisers with 7–10+ years of leadership and a track record of six‑ and seven‑figure gifts who want deep community impact.
Strategy & Transformation Manager – Finance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Nashville, TN (open to multiple US offices)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $118,700–$243,700/year
Internal consulting role driving Deloitte’s own finance transformation and AI‑enabled operating model. You’ll lead workstreams, mentor staff, and present to the CFO and senior leadership—perfect for someone with 7+ years in finance/strategy transformation.
Sr. Project Manager – Design & Construction (Oracle Campus)
- Employer: Oracle (via Archer)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $102,300–$209,500/year; may include equity
Oversee large, multi‑phased capital projects for Oracle’s Nashville real estate program—from infrastructure and utilities to office and mixed‑use spaces. Best for leaders with 10+ years in construction/corporate real estate and strong stakeholder and budget skills.
Principal Technical Program Manager – OCI Networking
- Employer: Oracle (via Archer)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $90,100–$209,500/year; may include bonus & equity
Senior IC role owning strategic platform initiatives for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s networking data plane. Great if you have 8+ years in technical program management, deep distributed systems/cloud knowledge, and want to drive cross‑org programs.
Senior Assistant Community Director – Lease‑Up
- Employer: Kairoi Residential
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Second‑in‑command at a multifamily community, handling resident relations, rent collections, reporting, and team leadership, and acting as Community Director when needed. Strong fit for those with 4–5 years in multifamily or hospitality and an eye for luxury service.
Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Project Resource Collective (for an established GC)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead ground‑up and renovation commercial projects from planning through closeout, with responsibility for schedule, budget, safety, and client satisfaction. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of commercial construction experience.
Healthcare Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (for ENR‑ranked GC)
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Competitive; exact range not listed
Manage healthcare projects from early planning through closeout, coordinating contractors and keeping scope, schedule, and cost on track. Offers bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong growth with a nationally respected contractor.
Commercial Branch Service Manager
- Employer: Orkin
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year + bonus potential
Run a service operation, lead and train field techs, and manage routing and customer satisfaction. Includes company vehicle, phone/tablet, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition help.
Performance Improvement Operations Senior Consultant
- Employer: Crowe
- Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid; heavy travel)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $95,000–$147,000/year
Consulting role focused on manufacturing operations, using Lean/Six Sigma to find gaps, improve KPIs, and drive savings. Great for engineers/ops pros who like shop‑floor work, travel, and client‑facing problem‑solving.
Senior VP of External Affairs
- Employer: Communities In Schools of Tennessee
- Location: Nashville, TN (or other TN service area with travel)
- Type: Full‑time executive
- Salary: $153,774–$182,607/year
Executive role leading earned revenue (district contracts), marketing/communications, and public affairs to grow services to 125,000+ students. Strong match for leaders with 8–10+ years in external affairs or government/education leadership and deep Tennessee policy knowledge.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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