Nashville leadership roles are booming right now, especially in construction, tech, healthcare, and mission‑driven nonprofits. If you’re ready to step into a bigger seat, these openings span hands‑on ops, C‑suite, and high‑impact strategy.

Employer: Kasa

Kasa Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $140,000–$150,000 base + potential equity/bonus

Lead a 100–300+ room property with full P&L ownership, onsite team leadership, and heavy focus on automation and data‑driven decisions. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in hotel management and want big‑company benefits plus stock options, flexible PTO, 401(k), and travel credits.

Employer: Stratosphere Quality

Stratosphere Quality Location: Base in North Nashville, TN ; travel within 2‑hour radius

Base in ; travel within 2‑hour radius Type: Full‑time, 1st shift

Full‑time, 1st shift Pay: $21.27/hour + mileage & travel time reimbursement

Supervise quality inspector teams at customer plants, handle daily project setup, training, and reporting. Comes with PTO from day one, medical/dental, 401(k), paid training, and advancement after 90 days.

Employer: Fondren Construction (via Abstrakt Marketing Group)

Fondren Construction (via Abstrakt Marketing Group) Location: Nashville, TN or Jackson, MS

or Jackson, MS Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year

Own estimating, budgeting, and subcontractor coordination before projects break ground. Great for commercial GC pros with strong Nashville subcontractor relationships who want a bigger say in which projects move forward.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR Mechanical Contractor)

CyberCoders (Top ENR Mechanical Contractor) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year, DOE

Run large HVAC and piping scopes on data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing projects from precon through closeout. Includes bonus, vehicle package for qualified candidates, 401(k), and full benefits. (Same role also posted under other CyberCoders links.)

Employer: Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (search firm for unnamed client)

Truenorth Executive Search, Inc. (search firm for unnamed client) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + equity)

C‑suite role for a finance leader who knows pharmacy/pharmacy services and can build a sophisticated finance function in a high‑growth, tech‑enabled business. Strong upside via equity stake and partnership with the CEO.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN (corporate office + nationwide travel)

(corporate office + nationwide travel) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary (Nashville): $66,800–$116,800/year

Lead new‑build and retrofit infrastructure projects across Amazon’s network, coordinating vendors, budgets, and schedules. Heavy travel but strong Amazon benefits, RSUs, and sign‑on potential for those with 3+ years of project/program management and construction experience.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN (60% regional travel)

(60% regional travel) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary (Nashville): $69,700–$122,000/year

Act as Amazon’s owner’s rep on fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations from design through handover. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in construction/project management, contract negotiation, and comfort juggling multiple large jobs.

Employer: YMCA of Middle Tennessee (via Scion Executive Search)

(via Scion Executive Search) Location: Nashville, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full‑time executive

Full‑time executive Salary: $210,000–$240,000/year (DOE)

Lead a team raising $10M+ annually through major gifts, capital campaigns, and endowment growth. Great fit for seasoned fundraisers with 7–10+ years of leadership and a track record of six‑ and seven‑figure gifts who want deep community impact.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (open to multiple US offices)

(open to multiple US offices) Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $118,700–$243,700/year

Internal consulting role driving Deloitte’s own finance transformation and AI‑enabled operating model. You’ll lead workstreams, mentor staff, and present to the CFO and senior leadership—perfect for someone with 7+ years in finance/strategy transformation.

Employer: Oracle (via Archer)

Oracle (via Archer) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $102,300–$209,500/year; may include equity

Oversee large, multi‑phased capital projects for Oracle’s Nashville real estate program—from infrastructure and utilities to office and mixed‑use spaces. Best for leaders with 10+ years in construction/corporate real estate and strong stakeholder and budget skills.

Employer: Oracle (via Archer)

Oracle (via Archer) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $90,100–$209,500/year; may include bonus & equity

Senior IC role owning strategic platform initiatives for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s networking data plane. Great if you have 8+ years in technical program management, deep distributed systems/cloud knowledge, and want to drive cross‑org programs.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Second‑in‑command at a multifamily community, handling resident relations, rent collections, reporting, and team leadership, and acting as Community Director when needed. Strong fit for those with 4–5 years in multifamily or hospitality and an eye for luxury service.

Employer: Project Resource Collective (for an established GC)

Project Resource Collective (for an established GC) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Lead ground‑up and renovation commercial projects from planning through closeout, with responsibility for schedule, budget, safety, and client satisfaction. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of commercial construction experience.

Employer: Michael Page (for ENR‑ranked GC)

Michael Page (for ENR‑ranked GC) Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Competitive; exact range not listed

Manage healthcare projects from early planning through closeout, coordinating contractors and keeping scope, schedule, and cost on track. Offers bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong growth with a nationally respected contractor.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year + bonus potential

Run a service operation, lead and train field techs, and manage routing and customer satisfaction. Includes company vehicle, phone/tablet, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Nashville, TN (hybrid; heavy travel)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $95,000–$147,000/year

Consulting role focused on manufacturing operations, using Lean/Six Sigma to find gaps, improve KPIs, and drive savings. Great for engineers/ops pros who like shop‑floor work, travel, and client‑facing problem‑solving.

Employer: Communities In Schools of Tennessee

Location: Nashville, TN (or other TN service area with travel)

Type: Full‑time executive

Full‑time executive Salary: $153,774–$182,607/year

Executive role leading earned revenue (district contracts), marketing/communications, and public affairs to grow services to 125,000+ students. Strong match for leaders with 8–10+ years in external affairs or government/education leadership and deep Tennessee policy knowledge.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.