Nashville’s education scene is growing fast, with new schools and programs planning years ahead. If you’re an educator ready for your next step, these roles offer strong support, solid pay, and room to grow.

Employer: KIPP Nashville Public Schools

KIPP Nashville Public Schools Location: Nashville, TN (school site depends on network needs)

(school site depends on network needs) Type: Full-time, 12-month administrative role

Salary: Competitive, with benefits + 3% stipend

Step into a school leadership pipeline and train to become a Principal within 1–3 years. You’ll serve on a school leadership team, get personalized coaching, national KIPP development, and strong benefits including TCRS pension, generous paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $59,000–$74,000/year

Lead a high-quality early childhood center, support teachers, and partner with families while keeping programs safe and compliant. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and parental leave, plus career development and even free college degree programs.

Employer: Valor Collegiate Academies

Valor Collegiate Academies Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person, 10-month (future school year)

Salary: From $57,930 for certified teachers; from $46,773 for pre-licensure

Get on Valor’s radar early for grades 5–12 teaching roles in a high-performing, whole-child-focused charter network. You’ll have access to Metro Nashville benefits, PTO, service bonuses, paid parental leave, wellness resources, and priority enrollment for your own kids in grades 5–12.

If any of these sound like your next move, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.