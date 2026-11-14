Nashville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from luxury hotels to big-box stores and pet care. Here are several solid roles hiring around town and nearby suburbs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #710

Walmart Supercenter #710 Location: Hermitage, TN

Pay: $15–$28/hour + premiums and performance incentives

+ premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, mid and closing shifts

Help guests while their cars are serviced, with chances for advanced training and tech skills. Strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: The Hermitage Hotel

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Pay: Starting at $19/hour

Type: Full-time, 8+ hour shifts, weekends/holidays

Be the calm, polished voice of a Forbes Five-Star luxury hotel, handling calls, guest requests, and emergencies. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, up to 30 days PTO, free meals, parking help, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: The Hermitage Hotel

Location: Downtown Nashville, TN

Pay: From $65,000/year

Type: Full-time, 8+ hour shifts, weekends/holidays

Lead the hotel’s luxury boutique, manage a small team, and drive sales with high-touch service. Full benefits, strong PTO, 401(k) match, free meals, parking support, and deep hotel discounts.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time

Front-of-store role helping shoppers with fast, friendly checkout and light stocking. Offers competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, and growth paths into other store roles.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Tennessee (store TBD, includes Nashville area)

Type: Full-time, for May 2026–May 2027 grads

Rotational leadership program to become an Assistant Store Manager, with 20 weeks of training and shadowing. A fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s/master’s and want a clear retail leadership track.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Second-in-command for the store, leading department managers, sales, and operations. Includes competitive pay, 401(k) with match, DailyPay, PTO, and a 15% store discount for you and a household member.

Employer: Reclectic (URBN)

Location: Opry Mills, Nashville, TN

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Type: Full-time

Own the look and feel of a new store—floor plans, displays, and product placement—while leading a visual team. Comes with URBN benefits, PTO, and generous employee discounts.

Employer: Reclectic (URBN)

Location: Opry Mills, Nashville, TN

Pay: $15/hour

Type: Part-time

Back-of-house role focused on shipment, ticketing, and keeping product moving to the floor, plus some customer help. Includes access to URBN benefits (based on status) and store discounts.

Employer: Reclectic (URBN)

Location: Opry Mills, Nashville, TN

Pay: Starting at $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead floor zones, open/close the store, and coach associates while staying hands-on with customers. Includes benefits eligibility, PTO, and strong employee discounts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Nashville, TN

Pay: Around $20/hour + monthly bonus

+ monthly bonus Type: Full-time

Great if you have recent leadership experience and like hardware/DIY. Offers paid time off up to 152 hours/year, 401(k) match, health benefits, and a clear path to promotion.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Part-time

Key holder role leading shifts, opening/closing, and coaching associates while selling fragrance and body care. Perks include 40% discount, free product, DailyPay, tuition-free education options, and mental health support.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, weekday schedule for most roles

Set and refresh displays, signage, and pricing so products are easy to shop. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: CubeSmart Self-Storage

Location: Antioch, TN

Type: Full-time

Blend customer service (renting units, taking payments) with light property upkeep. Daytime-heavy schedule, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, and medical benefits with HSA contribution.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5119

Location: Nashville, TN (Edmondson Pike)

Pay: $22–$35/hour + premiums and incentives

+ premiums and incentives Type: Full-time

Lead the team that picks and dispenses online grocery orders, focusing on accuracy and customer satisfaction. Strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and fully paid education programs.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Madison, TN

Type: Full-time

Help run the vitamins and health/beauty area, guide customers on products (without prescribing), and support a small team. Includes competitive pay, DailyPay, 401(k) match, and a 15% discount.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, in-office

Act as a “financial concierge” for walk-in customers, handling transactions and recommending banking products. Good fit if you like relationship-based service and want a stable, professional setting.

Employer: Koniag Government Services – Koniag Services Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, nights (8:30 pm–7:00 am, 4 on/4 off)

Lead a government-support call center team on night shift, coaching agents and watching performance metrics. Offers competitive pay, strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Nashville – West, TN

Type: Full-time

Front desk role greeting customers, coordinating rentals/tows, and working with insurance partners. Benefits start day one, weekly pay, paid vacation/holidays, and clear growth in the auto repair world.

Employer: Empire Distributors

Location: Nashville, TN

Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Meet delivery trucks, stock shelves and coolers, and build wine displays at retail accounts. Requires a valid driver’s license, DOT medical card, and TN ABC Wholesaler’s Employee Permit.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Nashville, TN

Pay: $15.06–$19.24/hour

Type: Part-time

Be the front desk hub at a vet clinic—check-in, scheduling, payments, and client education. Banfield offers medical, retirement plans, mental health support, backup care, and three free pet wellness plans for eligible associates.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Nashville roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.