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🚧 Nashville Construction & Trades: Multiple Openings From $17–$80K
Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and there’s solid demand for people who like hands-on work. Here are several local construction and skilled trades roles, from entry-level helpers to senior leaders.
Co-op / Intern Positions - Spring 2027
Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN (some roles may also work in Lubbock, TX)
Type: Full-time co-op / internship
Salary: Not listed
Full-time spring 2027 construction internships with a major general contractor. Work 40 hours/week alongside preconstruction, project management, VDC, safety, and field teams to learn real jobsite and office operations.
Prefabricator
Employer: Tuff Shed, Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (monthly bonus potential)
Indoor construction work building storage buildings and garages—no experience needed, they’ll train you. All tools are provided, with benefits, bonus potential, and room to move up.
Sr Construction Estimator
Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: $120,000 – $140,000+ base + bonus, ESOP, 401(k), vehicle allowance
Senior estimator role for large $10M–$100M+ commercial projects (multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, etc.). Great fit if you have 7+ years GC estimating experience and want direct exposure to executive leadership.
Senior Commercial Concrete Superintendent
Employer: Lithko Contracting
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead planning and execution for large commercial/industrial concrete projects with a national concrete contractor. Requires 5+ years self-perform concrete experience and a Construction Management or Engineering degree.
Commercial Concrete Superintendent
Employer: Lithko Contracting
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run your phase of work on major concrete jobs, from planning to daily execution. Ideal for superintendents with 5+ years self-perform concrete experience on $1M+ projects.
Restoration Supervisor
Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead crews on water/fire damage and environmental cleanup jobs in homes and businesses. You’ll handle emergency response, documentation, and equipment while working in varied, sometimes hazardous conditions.
Carpenter 1
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level to early-career carpenter role doing concrete forms, rough and some finish carpentry on commercial projects. Good for someone with 0–2 years experience who wants to grow into higher-level carpenter roles.
General Laborer 3
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior laborer position handling site cleanup, material handling, demo, and some coordination. Requires 5+ years commercial construction experience and can lead toward foreman roles.
Electrician – Traveling
Employer: Aggregate Trades, LLC
Location: Based in Nashville, TN (travel nationwide)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year
Commercial electrician role focused on electrical systems for refrigeration and HVAC, with 75% travel and strong benefits (weekly pay, 401(k) match, hotel + per diem). Great if you have 5+ years commercial experience and like being on the road.
Residential Plumbing Installation Technician
Employer: Lee Company
Location: Bellevue, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Install residential plumbing systems (gas lines, water softeners, slab re-pipes, etc.) with a well-known local contractor. Comes with strong benefits, paid training, and growth through Lee Company University.
Field Technician
Employer: National Sign Plazas
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (listing highlights $22/hr)
Hands-on role assembling and installing signs, working both in the shop and outdoors. Good for someone comfortable with tools, ladders up to 15 ft, and lifting 50+ lbs, with a valid driver’s license and insurance.
Laborer – Tile Setter Helper
Employer: Rodney Moore
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17.00 per hour
Entry-level helper role supporting tile setters with prep, cutting, and cleanup. Great way to break into finish work if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and ready for physical labor.
Journeyman Electrician – Clarksville
Employer: Stansell Electric Company
Location: Based out of Nashville, TN (serving Clarksville/region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Journeyman role with a long-standing electrical contractor doing industrial, commercial, and infrastructure work. You’ll supervise apprentices, troubleshoot up to 480V, and work in varied outdoor and indoor conditions.
Laborer – Temporary
Employer: Hoar Construction
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Temporary, full-time hours
Salary: Not listed
Short-term laborer job on commercial/industrial sites doing cleanup, trenching, basic tool operation, and site prep. Good fit if you have 6+ months construction labor experience and want flexible, temporary work.
Construction – Billboard Installer
Employer: Lamar Advertising
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21 – $23 per hour
Outdoor role installing and maintaining billboards around the city—lots of climbing and working at heights up to 200 ft. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits, and paid training with a national company.
Finishing Painter
Employer: Gibson Inc
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Use an electrostatic sprayer to finish guitars for one of Nashville’s most iconic brands. Perfect if you have painting experience, strong attention to detail, and like steady, hands-on production work.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.