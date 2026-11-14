Nashville’s building boom is still rolling, and there’s solid demand for people who like hands-on work. Here are several local construction and skilled trades roles, from entry-level helpers to senior leaders.

Employer: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (some roles may also work in Lubbock, TX)

Type: Full-time co-op / internship

Salary: Not listed

Full-time spring 2027 construction internships with a major general contractor. Work 40 hours/week alongside preconstruction, project management, VDC, safety, and field teams to learn real jobsite and office operations.

Employer: Tuff Shed, Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (monthly bonus potential)

Indoor construction work building storage buildings and garages—no experience needed, they’ll train you. All tools are provided, with benefits, bonus potential, and room to move up.

Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000+ base + bonus, ESOP, 401(k), vehicle allowance

Senior estimator role for large $10M–$100M+ commercial projects (multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, etc.). Great fit if you have 7+ years GC estimating experience and want direct exposure to executive leadership.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning and execution for large commercial/industrial concrete projects with a national concrete contractor. Requires 5+ years self-perform concrete experience and a Construction Management or Engineering degree.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run your phase of work on major concrete jobs, from planning to daily execution. Ideal for superintendents with 5+ years self-perform concrete experience on $1M+ projects.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead crews on water/fire damage and environmental cleanup jobs in homes and businesses. You’ll handle emergency response, documentation, and equipment while working in varied, sometimes hazardous conditions.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career carpenter role doing concrete forms, rough and some finish carpentry on commercial projects. Good for someone with 0–2 years experience who wants to grow into higher-level carpenter roles.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior laborer position handling site cleanup, material handling, demo, and some coordination. Requires 5+ years commercial construction experience and can lead toward foreman roles.

Employer: Aggregate Trades, LLC

Location: Based in Nashville, TN (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Commercial electrician role focused on electrical systems for refrigeration and HVAC, with 75% travel and strong benefits (weekly pay, 401(k) match, hotel + per diem). Great if you have 5+ years commercial experience and like being on the road.

Employer: Lee Company

Location: Bellevue, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install residential plumbing systems (gas lines, water softeners, slab re-pipes, etc.) with a well-known local contractor. Comes with strong benefits, paid training, and growth through Lee Company University.

Employer: National Sign Plazas

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour (listing highlights $22/hr)

Hands-on role assembling and installing signs, working both in the shop and outdoors. Good for someone comfortable with tools, ladders up to 15 ft, and lifting 50+ lbs, with a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Employer: Rodney Moore

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 per hour

Entry-level helper role supporting tile setters with prep, cutting, and cleanup. Great way to break into finish work if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and ready for physical labor.

Employer: Stansell Electric Company

Location: Based out of Nashville, TN (serving Clarksville/region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman role with a long-standing electrical contractor doing industrial, commercial, and infrastructure work. You’ll supervise apprentices, troubleshoot up to 480V, and work in varied outdoor and indoor conditions.

Employer: Hoar Construction

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Temporary, full-time hours

Salary: Not listed

Short-term laborer job on commercial/industrial sites doing cleanup, trenching, basic tool operation, and site prep. Good fit if you have 6+ months construction labor experience and want flexible, temporary work.

Employer: Lamar Advertising

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $23 per hour

Outdoor role installing and maintaining billboards around the city—lots of climbing and working at heights up to 200 ft. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits, and paid training with a national company.

Employer: Gibson Inc

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use an electrostatic sprayer to finish guitars for one of Nashville’s most iconic brands. Perfect if you have painting experience, strong attention to detail, and like steady, hands-on production work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.