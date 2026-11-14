Nashville’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles from entry level cleaning to high-paid leadership in HVAC and landscaping.

Here are several solid options around Nashville, TN if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape.

Employer: All-Pro Auto Reconditioning

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Talk with recruiter (varies by location)

Detail cars in a fast-paced, team setting—washing, vacuuming, waxing, and prepping vehicles for delivery. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour + commission, company vehicle & gas card

Route-based role protecting homes and businesses from pests. No experience needed—you get paid, award-winning training, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and steady, recession-resistant work.

Employer: Growth Factor Group, Inc. (for a family-owned landscape provider)

Location: Greater Nashville area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90K–$110K base + company vehicle, health benefits, PTO, 401(k)

Lead commercial landscape maintenance crews as the Branch Manager’s right hand. Ideal if you have 5+ years running landscape crews, know BOSS or similar apps, and want to drive safety, efficiency, and client satisfaction.

Employer: Tennessee State Government

Location: Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39,132–$58,800/year

General building maintenance in a state correctional facility—basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and repairs. Requires about 3 years of skilled trades/maintenance experience, valid driver’s license, and background/MVR checks.

Employer: The Carriages of Rivergate

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep an assisted living community clean and safe—apartment cleaning, laundry, and common areas—with some light maintenance support. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a mission-focused team serving older adults.

Employer: Morgan Properties

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour + $1,200 sign-on bonus, up to 50% rent discount

Hands-on apartment maintenance: HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and work orders. Monday–Friday with paid on-call, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and renewal commissions.

Employer: Cumberland Cooling Inc.

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$37/hour

Install residential HVAC systems with no nights and no weekends and steady year-round work. Strong package: 100% company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, paid vacation, holidays, sick days, and a tight-knit team culture.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.22–$34.38/hour

Lead the engineering team for commercial properties—overseeing HVAC, electrical, mechanical systems, budgets, safety, and staff. Great fit for someone with 7+ years commercial building experience and strong leadership skills, plus full benefits.

Employer: Tennessee State Government

Location: Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49,176–$73,920/year

Lead-level role working on heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems in a correctional setting. Requires about 4 years of HVAC/R experience, with possible trade-school credit, and may require EPA Universal certification.

Employer: Rocketship Public Schools

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Part-time (11:00am–3:00pm)

Pay: Commensurate with experience

Daytime custodial role in an elementary charter school—classrooms, restrooms, common areas, and grounds. Good for someone who wants short daytime hours and enjoys supporting a school community.

Employer: Belle Meade Country Club

Location: Nashville, TN 37205

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 12:00–8:30 pm)

Pay: From $18/hour

Clean and maintain a private club’s clubhouse, fitness, tennis, pool, and restrooms. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, free meals, parking, and golf privileges for those seeking stable, long-term work.

Employer: Nashville General Hospital at Meharry

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hospital EVS role focused on floors, patient rooms, and common areas using hospital-grade disinfectants. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, and free parking.

Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Centennial Medical Center)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Manage hospital linens and textiles—stocking, delivering, tracking, and data entry—plus backup EVS duties. Includes comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) with strong match, education support, and wellbeing programs.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Nashville, TN (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel maintenance role handling guest room repairs, pool, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and exterior upkeep. Good fit if you have hotel experience and like a mix of hands-on work and guest interaction.

Employer: Clean Cincinnati

Location: Nashville, TN (on the road)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20–$27/hour

Travel-based window cleaning with ladders and some general cleaning. You’ll need your own vehicle, comfort with heights, and good stamina. Offers flexible schedule, PTO, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Nashville employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and cleaning talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.