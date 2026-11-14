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🔧 Nashville Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Nashville’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles from entry level cleaning to high-paid leadership in HVAC and landscaping.
Here are several solid options around Nashville, TN if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape.
Automotive Wash Bay Technician
Employer: All-Pro Auto Reconditioning
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Talk with recruiter (varies by location)
Detail cars in a fast-paced, team setting—washing, vacuuming, waxing, and prepping vehicles for delivery. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, and advancement opportunities.
Commercial Pest Control Technician
Employer: Orkin
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$25/hour + commission, company vehicle & gas card
Route-based role protecting homes and businesses from pests. No experience needed—you get paid, award-winning training, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and steady, recession-resistant work.
Landscape Associate Branch Manager
Employer: Growth Factor Group, Inc. (for a family-owned landscape provider)
Location: Greater Nashville area
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90K–$110K base + company vehicle, health benefits, PTO, 401(k)
Lead commercial landscape maintenance crews as the Branch Manager’s right hand. Ideal if you have 5+ years running landscape crews, know BOSS or similar apps, and want to drive safety, efficiency, and client satisfaction.
Building Maintenance Worker 2 (Dept. of Correction)
Employer: Tennessee State Government
Location: Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $39,132–$58,800/year
General building maintenance in a state correctional facility—basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and repairs. Requires about 3 years of skilled trades/maintenance experience, valid driver’s license, and background/MVR checks.
Housekeeper/Laundry – Senior Living
Employer: The Carriages of Rivergate
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Keep an assisted living community clean and safe—apartment cleaning, laundry, and common areas—with some light maintenance support. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a mission-focused team serving older adults.
Maintenance – Service Technician (Apartments)
Employer: Morgan Properties
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$22/hour + $1,200 sign-on bonus, up to 50% rent discount
Hands-on apartment maintenance: HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and work orders. Monday–Friday with paid on-call, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and renewal commissions.
Residential HVAC Installer
Employer: Cumberland Cooling Inc.
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $29–$37/hour
Install residential HVAC systems with no nights and no weekends and steady year-round work. Strong package: 100% company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, paid vacation, holidays, sick days, and a tight-knit team culture.
Lead Operating Engineer (Chief Engineer)
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $29.22–$34.38/hour
Lead the engineering team for commercial properties—overseeing HVAC, electrical, mechanical systems, budgets, safety, and staff. Great fit for someone with 7+ years commercial building experience and strong leadership skills, plus full benefits.
Heating & Refrigeration Mechanic 2 (Dept. of Correction)
Employer: Tennessee State Government
Location: Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $49,176–$73,920/year
Lead-level role working on heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems in a correctional setting. Requires about 4 years of HVAC/R experience, with possible trade-school credit, and may require EPA Universal certification.
School Custodian (Part-Time)
Employer: Rocketship Public Schools
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Part-time (11:00am–3:00pm)
Pay: Commensurate with experience
Daytime custodial role in an elementary charter school—classrooms, restrooms, common areas, and grounds. Good for someone who wants short daytime hours and enjoys supporting a school community.
Housekeeper – Country Club
Employer: Belle Meade Country Club
Location: Nashville, TN 37205
Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, 12:00–8:30 pm)
Pay: From $18/hour
Clean and maintain a private club’s clubhouse, fitness, tennis, pool, and restrooms. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, free meals, parking, and golf privileges for those seeking stable, long-term work.
Environmental Services Floor Tech
Employer: Nashville General Hospital at Meharry
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hospital EVS role focused on floors, patient rooms, and common areas using hospital-grade disinfectants. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, and free parking.
Linen Specialist
Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Centennial Medical Center)
Location: Nashville, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Manage hospital linens and textiles—stocking, delivering, tracking, and data entry—plus backup EVS duties. Includes comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) with strong match, education support, and wellbeing programs.
Engineer / Maintenance Tech – Hampton Inn Downtown
Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Location: Nashville, TN (Downtown)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hotel maintenance role handling guest room repairs, pool, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and exterior upkeep. Good fit if you have hotel experience and like a mix of hands-on work and guest interaction.
Commercial Window Cleaner – Tennessee
Employer: Clean Cincinnati
Location: Nashville, TN (on the road)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $20–$27/hour
Travel-based window cleaning with ladders and some general cleaning. You’ll need your own vehicle, comfort with heights, and good stamina. Offers flexible schedule, PTO, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Nashville employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and cleaning talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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