Nashville’s creative scene is busy right now—stadiums, studios, and hotels are all adding talent. If you work in design or live events, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on "Nashville’s Biggest Stage" in the new Nissan Stadium, programming and operating Ross XPression and control room systems for games, concerts, and private events. Great fit if you have stadium/control room experience, advanced Adobe skills, and want to be hands-on with live show content and videoboards.

Employer: Carlton Edwards

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Competitive, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave

Lead high-end residential and commercial interiors from concept through installation at a design-focused architecture and interiors studio. You’ll guide projects, mentor junior designers, and work closely with architects—ideal if you have 7+ years’ experience, strong Revit/SketchUp/Adobe skills, and love detailed, timeless design.

Employer: INSPIRE

Location: W Nashville, Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability

Set up, run, and strike AV gear for meetings and events inside the W Nashville hotel, keeping inventory tight and shows running smoothly. Good for someone with AV experience who likes a fast-paced, hotel-event environment and doesn’t mind long hours or lifting gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Nashville’s creative employers often grow roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.