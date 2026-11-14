Nashville’s healthcare and office scene is busy right now, and a lot of teams need organized people who can keep things moving. If you like details, schedules, and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Southern Hills Cardiology

HCA Healthcare – Southern Hills Cardiology Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (days only)

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a cardiology office: phones, check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and medical records. No nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call, plus a large HCA benefits package with health, retirement (401k match), and education support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Centennial Women’s Group

HCA Healthcare – Centennial Women’s Group Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (days only)

Salary: Not listed

Similar front-office role in a women’s health practice: greeting patients, managing appointments, insurance and payments, and EHR use. Great if you have 1–3 years in a medical office and want steady daytime hours with HCA’s full benefits.

Employer: Vanderbilt Health

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: 12:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m., every 5th weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based registration role in the Emergency Department: patient check-in, insurance validation, billing questions, and payment plans using Epic. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong customer service skills, and want to grow inside a large health system with comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Nashville, TN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

General office role handling calls, emails, calendars, documents, and supplies, plus light help with invoices and expenses. Entry-level friendly with training, and offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow into higher-level admin roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and Nashville employers are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.