Nashville’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for mid‑career and senior pros. If you’ve got solid accounting, tax, or FP&A experience, there are several roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mission-driven role supporting conservation across Tennessee. You’ll handle full-cycle accounting, month-end close, GAAP reporting, tax filings, payroll, and internal controls, plus work closely with a small finance team. Strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 6%, extra holidays, and Fridays off July–mid-August.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a mid-sized company)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes ~10% bonus)

Newly created senior role with a clear path to Division Controller. You’ll own balance sheet/GL reconciliations, ASC 606 revenue work, close, analysis, and audit support, with heavy exposure to M&A and direct access to the Controller and CFO.

Employer: AllianceBernstein

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead AB’s entire state and local tax function for a global investment firm. You’ll oversee multi-state direct and indirect tax compliance, audits, apportionment, ASC 740 state provision work, and planning projects, while partnering with senior leaders and external advisors.

Employer: Sony Music Publishing

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Music publishing–focused analytics role. You’ll interpret contracts, calculate and validate royalty allocations, prepare statements, and resolve discrepancies across large data sets. Great fit if you know music royalties/copyright and enjoy deep Excel work and cross-team projects.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Nashville, TN (travel ~25%)

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading an Accounting Center of Excellence and global teams. You’ll oversee month-end close, AR, fixed assets, SOX/internal controls, KPIs, and automation/AI initiatives, while partnering with corporate, division, and hospital leadership across HCA.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Nashville, TN (role posted with multiple locations; check listing)

Type: Full-time

Salary (range shown for other locations): $95,400 – $163,200 base, plus RSUs and bonus (range varies by location)

FP&A lead for Middle Mile Surface Transportation. You’ll own planning and month-end reporting for sort centers and linehaul, build automated reporting, and partner with ops leaders to improve cost, speed, and quality using large-scale data tools.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advisory-focused SALT role (not just compliance). Lead multi-state sales and use tax projects, audits, refund reviews, and tech implementations (Avalara/Vertex), while managing client relationships and mentoring staff in a growing practice.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Nashville, TN (open to various US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $163,100 estimated range, plus potential bonus

Certified Anaplan Solution Architect role inside Deloitte’s Planning & Forecasting COE. You’ll lead end-to-end Anaplan implementations, build complex models and UX, troubleshoot issues, and partner with finance leaders on firmwide planning.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $400,000

Equity-track public accounting Partner opportunity with a focus on audit. Ideal if you have 10–15+ years in public accounting, a strong book of business, and want leadership, client growth, and a firm that emphasizes work–life balance.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $170,000

Lead multiple audit engagements, manage teams, and work closely with partners and clients. Best for CPAs with 5–8+ years of public audit experience who want a path to higher leadership plus flexible schedules and bonus potential.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,500 – $187,000 base, plus bonus and equity (range varies by factors)

Senior FP&A/strategy role on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s Customer Insights Finance team. You’ll build complex financial models from large, messy datasets, analyze pricing and deal economics, and advise leadership on cloud margins and customer strategy.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Oracle

Location: Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operations/finance hybrid role supporting sales territories, quotas, and incentive comp. You’ll analyze coverage and pipeline data, manage territory and plan changes, work with AI/automation tools, and partner with Finance and Sales Ops on planning.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Remote, within 60 miles of an HCA hospital (includes TN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly revenue cycle role focused on researching and resolving payer underpayments. You’ll code discrepancy reasons, contact payers, track trends, and document actions, with full HCA/Parallon benefits and work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

Location: Remote (Nashville-based unit)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000

Hands-on financial ops role handling orders, invoicing, vouchers, refunds, reconciliations, and reporting for educator assessments. Fully remote, with a focus on data analysis, Oracle tools, and helping modernize purchasing and billing systems.

Employer: Empower Electric, LLC

Location: Nashville, TN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000+ per year, plus bonus potential

Broad, hands-on role in a commercial electrical contractor where you touch AR, AP, GL, close, reporting, and office admin. Great if you like variety, building processes, and working closely with project managers in a fast-paced, growing company.

Employer: Tennessee Titans

Location: Nashville, TN (on-site, stadium-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior finance leader for Titans home games and year-round stadium events. You’ll own CAPEX, event settlements, contract and lease analysis, technical accounting (ASC 606/842/360), budgeting, and audit/partner reporting, while advising stadium and business leadership.

Employer: WithumSmith+Brown

Location: Nashville, TN (role based out of Houston office; hybrid/travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $125,000 (varies by location)

Lead audit engagements from planning through completion, supervise staff, and work across industries. Ideal for CPAs (or candidates) with 2+ years of public audit experience who want strong training, client exposure, and a national firm platform.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh. Nashville’s finance market moves fast, and the right role can disappear quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.