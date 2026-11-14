Nashville has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new feline friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Nashville Humane Association

Phone: (615) 352-1010

Florian is a young gray/blue kitten at Nashville Humane Association. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and adjust to your home and routine.

👉 Meet Florian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

CORA is a fluffy black medium-haired kitten at Metro Animal Control. She’s still very young and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet CORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

WYBIE is another adorable black medium-haired kitten at Metro Animal Control. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, WYBIE could be a great match with another young cat.

👉 Meet WYBIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Metro Animal Control

Phone: (615) 862-7928

PRINCE is a young brown tabby boy at Metro Animal Control. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential to be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet PRINCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young kitten (see rescue site for exact age)

Young kitten (see rescue site for exact age) Gender: Male

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter/Rescue: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue TN

Adoption Info: You can fill out an adoption application online on their official website (linked from his Adoptapet page).

AJ was found all alone in a field when he was so tiny his eyes were still closed. He’s grown into a brave, affectionate little guy with a big personality and loves cuddles and attention. If you’re looking for a loving, people-focused kitten, AJ may be your match.

👉 Meet AJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Nashville, TN area and one of these cats caught your eye, please call the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits and adoption steps. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.