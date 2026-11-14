💓 New noninvasive heart imaging now at Nashville General

Nashville General Hospital now offers Coronary CT Angiography (CCTA) and HeartFlow Analysis to get a clearer picture of how well blood is flowing to your heart — often without needing an invasive procedure.

CCTA uses advanced CT scans to show detailed images of the arteries that supply your heart. HeartFlow then uses those images and artificial intelligence to see how any narrowing might be affecting blood flow.

Together, they can help doctors:

Find plaque and narrowing in heart arteries

in heart arteries See if blockages are limiting blood flow

Avoid some invasive tests when they aren’t needed

when they aren’t needed Personalize treatment, from medicines to lifestyle changes

CCTA may be suggested if you have chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or other signs of possible coronary artery disease.

If you’re worried about your heart, talk with your healthcare provider about advanced cardiac imaging at Nashville General Hospital and whether it’s a good fit for you.