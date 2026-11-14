📢 Nashville public schools hit top growth rating for 5th year

Nashville Public Schools has earned Level 5 status – the highest possible rating for student academic growth in Tennessee – for the fifth year in a row.

During the 2025-26 school year, a record 42 district schools also earned Level 5 for their own academic growth.

Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle shared a message thanking students, educators, support staff, school leaders, families, and community partners for years of hard work and support. She highlighted that:

Student academic growth has reached the state’s top rating for five consecutive years .

. Student proficiency is rising across multiple subjects.

Nashville schools have outpaced statewide improvement in key areas.

in key areas. The district recently announced the highest graduation rate in its history.

The district says it will keep working to improve and support students, while also taking time to celebrate this sustained success.